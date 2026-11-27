Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Mundoro Capital Inc. (TSXV: MUN ) (OTCQB: MUNMF) (www.mundoro.com) ("Mundoro" or the "Company") announces the filing of its condensed interim consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, together with a series of changes to its finance, audit and board structure designed to optimize the allocation of the Company's capital to its project portfolio.

Highlights

Q3 2026 results filed: corporate expenses of $1,002,990 for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, a decrease of 3% compared with the same period in 2025. Cash of $2,962,438 as at September 30, 2026 and no long-term debt.

New Chief Financial Officer: Anil Jiwani returns to Mundoro as CFO effective December 1, 2026, succeeding James (Jim) Scott.

Change of auditor: Davidson & Company LLP appointed as the Company's auditor, replacing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. The change was initiated by the Company following a competitive proposal process.

Streamlined Board: the Board of Directors will be reduced from five to four directors effective December 31, 2026, three of whom are independent.

Strategic investment closed: The private placement by Centerra Gold Inc., previously announced on November 6, 2026, closed on November 27, 2026.

Teo Dechev, CEO, President and Director of Mundoro, stated, "In Serbia, our partner-funded exploration programs completed 4,363 metres of drilling, new AMT and gravity surveys and the re-logging of more than 20,000 metres of drilled core from various drilling campaigns over the last 10 years, advancing seven porphyry targets, five of them with drill proposals in place. We added two new senior members to our technical and operations teams, and we restructured our accounting and administration functions to optimize the use of our capital in advancing our portfolio. We also welcomed Centerra Gold as a new strategic shareholder through a private placement. We will seek new partners to advance the drill-ready targets on the eight licences in Serbia returning to 100% Mundoro ownership. Mundoro enters 2027 with funding in place, a more efficient cost structure and a clear focus on advancing opportunities across our portfolio."

Capital Efficiency and Corporate Structure

Mundoro reviews its cost structure every year with the aim of directing a greater share of its capital toward its project pipeline. In 2026, the review focused on the administration side of the business: finance, audit, governance and corporate support. The changes announced today are the outcome of that review and are designed to restructure fixed corporate costs while maintaining the quality of the Company's financial reporting and oversight. The Company also continually looks for ways to improve its workflows and efficiency across the organization.

The finance function moves to a model in which the CFO role is provided through an external firm, giving the Company access to a broader team of accounting professionals without the fixed cost of a larger in-house team. The change of auditor aligns the audit with the Company's generator business model, and a four-member Board, sized to the Company's current stage, optimizes governance costs while maintaining a majority of independent directors.

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Mundoro announces the appointment of Anil Jiwani, CPA, CA, as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 1, 2026. Mr. Jiwani previously served as CFO of Mundoro from 2017 to 2018 and brings a working knowledge of the Company's financial structure, partner arrangements and projects. His services will be provided through Avisar Everyday Solutions Ltd. ("Avisar"), which gives the Company access to a broader team of accounting professionals. Mr. Jiwani has more than 20 years of experience in accounting, corporate finance and public company reporting, primarily in the mining and mineral exploration sector. He is also Chief Operating Officer and a director of Avisar.

Mr. Jiwani succeeds James (Jim) Scott, who has served as CFO since July 2026, and previously from June 2022 to January 2025, and who oversaw the preparation of the Company's third quarter 2026 filings. The Board and management thank Jim for his service and contributions to the Company's financial reporting and wish him well in his future endeavours.

Change of Auditor

The Company has changed its auditor from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP ("PwC") to Davidson & Company LLP ("Davidson"). The change was initiated by the Company following a request-for-proposal process overseen by the Audit Committee, and was not the result of a resignation by PwC. Davidson was selected for its experience with mineral exploration, generator and royalty companies, and for a cost-effective fee structure. There were no modified opinions in PwC's reports on the Company's financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, and there have been no "reportable events", as defined in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102"). In accordance with NI 51-102, the Notice of Change of Auditor, together with the letters from PwC and Davidson, has been reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee and the Board and filed on SEDAR+. The Company thanks PwC for its services over the last 13 years.

Change in Board Composition

As part of the organizational review and capital efficiency initiatives, the Board will be reduced from five to four directors. In connection with this reduction, Stephen Altmann will step down from the Board effective December 31, 2026. The Board and management thank Mr. Altmann for his contributions to Mundoro over the past five years and wish Stephen continued success in his future endeavours. The Board will comprise three independent directors and one non-independent director. Michael Calyniuk serves as Lead Director and will assume the role of Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Siegfried Weidner will assume the role of Chair of the Compensation Committee. Mark Platt continues to serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Q3 2026 Financial Highlights

For complete details of the Company's financial results, please refer to the condensed interim consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025. The Company's filings are available on SEDAR+ and on Mundoro's website at www.mundoro.com under the heading Investors. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Fees Earned: The Company's fee income, which includes operator fees, option payments, interest, and miscellaneous income, totaled $287,039 for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to $246,566 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, representing an increase of $40,473. The increase was driven by higher operator fee income recognized during Q3 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.

Exploration Expenditures: Exploration expenditures, represent both sole funded exploration by partners and expenditures for generative activities for the Company, together those were $2,767,738 in Q3 2026 compared to $1,710,067 in Q3 2025, representing an increase of $1,057,671. Recoveries from option partners in Q3 2026 were $2,701,888 compared to $1,354,720 in Q3 2025.

Generative Activities: Generative activities create long-term royalty opportunities and may generate future property payments, milestone payments, and other fees through the optioning of mineral projects to third parties. Included in total exploration expenditures are net exploration costs attributable to the Company's generative operations in the three jurisdictions where it is active and which are funded by the Company. These expenditures resulted in $65,850 in Q3 2026 compared to $355,347 in Q3 2025.

Corporate Expenses: Corporate expenses in Q3 2026 were $379,897 compared to $369,862 in Q3 2025, representing an increase of $10,035.

Cash and Working Capital: As of September 30, 2026, the Company had cash and cash equivalents totaling $2,962,438 (December 31, 2025 - $5,217,157) and a working capital (current assets less current liabilities) of $1,064,255 (December 31, 2025 - $1,684,464). The decrease in cash of $2,254,719 during the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was primarily driven by cash used in operating activities, partly offset by investing inflows. This cash balance includes $1,530,801 of net advances from partners, which is required to be used on exploration activities.

Net Income (Loss): For the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company recorded a net loss of $269,840 ($0.00 per share) compared to a net loss of $412,352 ($0.00 per share) for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, representing a decrease in net loss of $142,511.

About Mundoro Capital Inc.

Mundoro is a publicly listed company on the TSX-V in Canada and OTCQB in the USA with a portfolio of mineral properties focused primarily on base and precious metals. To drive value for shareholders, Mundoro's asset portfolio generates near-term cash payments to Mundoro and creates royalties attached to each mineral property optioned to partners. The portfolio of mineral properties is currently focused on predominantly copper in two mineral districts: Western Tethyan Belt in Eastern Europe and the Laramide Belt in the southwest USA.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MUNDORO,

Teo Dechev,

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

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Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe" or "continue" or similar words or the negative thereof, and include statements regarding: the expected reduction in the Company's corporate and administrative costs; the effective date and terms of the appointment of the Chief Financial Officer; the reduction in the size of the Board effective December 31, 2026; the audit of the Company's financial statements by Davidson; the return of the Central Timok and Borsko licences to 100% Mundoro ownership; the Company's plans to seek new partners for its licences in Serbia and the potential for new partnership agreements; the Company's funding position and its strategic objectives for 2027; and the Company's future strategy and business plan. The material assumptions that were applied in making the forward-looking statements in this News Release include expectations as to the mineral potential of the Company's projects, the Company's ability to realize the anticipated cost savings, the Company's ability to enter into agreements with new partners on acceptable terms, and execution of the Company's existing plans. We caution readers of this News Release not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this News Release, as there can be no assurance that they will occur and they are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include general economic and market conditions, exploration results, commodity prices, changes in law, regulatory processes, the status of Mundoro's assets and financial condition, the risk that anticipated cost savings are not realized, the risk that the Company does not enter into new partnership agreements on acceptable terms or at all, actions of competitors and the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities. The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this News Release are made as of the date of this News Release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and for a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators available on www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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