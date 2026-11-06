Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2026) - Mundoro Capital Inc. (TSXV: MUN) (OTCQB: MUNMF) (www.mundoro.com) ("Mundoro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a subscription agreement (the "Subscription Agreement") and an investor rights agreement (the "IRA", and together with the Subscription Agreement, the "Strategic Investment Agreements") dated November 5, 2026 with Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) ("Centerra"), under which Centerra (or an affiliate of Centerra) will make an equity investment in Mundoro by way of a private placement (the "Private Placement"). On closing, Centerra, directly or indirectly, will hold 9.9% of Mundoro's issued and outstanding common shares.

Private Placement

Shares and price: 12,374,000 common shares of Mundoro at C$0.33 per share

12,374,000 common shares of Mundoro at C$0.33 per share Gross proceeds: approximately C$4.08 million

approximately C$4.08 million Ownership: Centerra will hold 9.9% of Mundoro's issued and outstanding common shares on closing

Centerra will hold 9.9% of Mundoro's issued and outstanding common shares on closing Expected closing: on or about November 27, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions, including receipt of all required corporate and regulatory approvals and acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV")

on or about November 27, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of closing conditions, including receipt of all required corporate and regulatory approvals and acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") Hold period: four months and one day from the closing date

four months and one day from the closing date Use of proceeds: Exploration on the Company's non-partnered projects and general working capital

Completion of the Private Placement is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including acceptance of the TSXV. There can be no assurance that the Private Placement will be completed on the terms described, on the anticipated timeline, or at all. No finder's fees or commissions are payable in connection with the Private Placement. Following closing, Centerra will not be an Insider or Control Person of Mundoro, as those terms are defined in TSXV policies.

The IRA sets out certain rights for a shareholder of its size, including the right to participate in future equity financings to maintain its ownership in Mundoro.

2026 Timok Exploration Results and BHP Option Update

In a separate news release issued today, Mundoro reported its 2026 exploration results in the Timok Magmatic Complex ("Timok"), Serbia, and an update on its option agreements with BHP, including the continuation of BHP's options over the Trstenik and South Timok programs and Mundoro regaining the Central Timok and Borsko licenses, with five drill-ready porphyry targets. The eight licenses that make up the Central Timok and Borsko programs remain 100% owned by Mundoro and, on termination, will be free of the BHP options. The Company intends to seek one or more new partners for these licenses.

About Mundoro

Mundoro is a Canadian mineral acquisition, exploration, development, and investment company with a portfolio of mineral properties focused primarily on base and precious metals. To drive value for shareholders, Mundoro's asset portfolio generates near-term cash payments to Mundoro and creates royalties attached to each mineral property optioned to partners. The portfolio of mineral properties is currently focused on predominantly copper in two mineral districts: Western Tethyan Belt in Eastern Europe and the Laramide Belt in the southwest USA.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by forward-looking words such as "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", or "continue", or the negative thereof, and include statements regarding: the completion and timing of the Private Placement; receipt of TSXV acceptance; the anticipated closing date of the Private Placement; the anticipated use of net proceeds from the Private Placement; Centerra's ownership of Mundoro following closing of the Private Placement; the Company's intention to seek partners for its Central Timok and Borsko licenses; the use of proceeds; and execution of the Company's existing plans and future business strategy. The material factors and assumptions applied in making these forward-looking statements include that the parties will complete the Private Placement on the terms and timelines described herein; that all required corporate and regulatory approvals, including acceptance of the TSXV, for Closing will be obtained in a timely manner; that the Company will be able to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement as contemplated; that general economic and market conditions will not adversely affect completion of the Private Placement; and that the Company will be able to find partners for its Central Timok and Borsko licenses on acceptable terms. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include the risk that the Private Placement is not completed on the terms described, on the anticipated timeline or at all; the risk that required corporate or regulatory approvals, including acceptance of the TSXV, are not obtained; the risk that the Company may not use the net proceeds of the Private Placement as contemplated; the risk that the Company does not enter into partnership agreements for its licenses on acceptable terms or at all; general economic and market conditions; commodity prices; changes in law; regulatory processes; and the status of Mundoro's assets and financial condition. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties; for a more detailed discussion refer to the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/322851