Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2026) - Mundoro Capital Inc. (TSXV: MUN) (OTCQB: MUNMF) (www.mundoro.com) ("Mundoro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement (the "Private Placement") with Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX: CG) (NYSE: CGAU) ("Centerra"). Under the Private Placement, Centerra directly acquired 12,374,000 common shares of Mundoro (the "Shares") at a price of C$0.33 per Share, for gross proceeds of C$4,083,420. The Private Placement was first announced in the Company's news release dated November 6, 2026.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement to advance its generative programs, including any exploration required on its non-partnered programs, and for general working capital.

In connection with the Private Placement, Mundoro and Centerra entered into an investor rights agreement dated November 5, 2026 (the "IRA"). The IRA sets out certain rights, including the right to participate in future equity financings to maintain its ownership in Mundoro.

The Private Placement has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and remains subject to final TSXV acceptance. The Shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the closing date, expiring on March 28, 2027, in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSXV policies. No finder's fees or commissions were paid in connection with the Private Placement. Centerra is not an Insider or Control Person of Mundoro, as those terms are defined in TSXV policies.

About Mundoro

Mundoro is a Canadian mineral acquisition, exploration, development, and investment company with a portfolio of mineral properties focused primarily on base and precious metals. To drive value for shareholders, Mundoro's asset portfolio generates near-term cash payments to Mundoro and creates royalties attached to each mineral property optioned to partners. The portfolio of mineral properties is currently focused on predominantly copper in two mineral districts: Western Tethyan Belt in Eastern Europe and the Laramide Belt in the southwest USA.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MUNDORO,

Teo Dechev,

Chief Executive Officer, President and Director

Follow us on social media: LinkedIn: https://ca.linkedin.com/company/mundoro-capital-inc | X: https://x.com/MundoroCapital

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by forward-looking words such as "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", or "continue", or the negative thereof, and include statements regarding: receipt of final acceptance of the TSXV; the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Private Placement; the rights of Centerra under the IRA; and execution of the Company's existing plans and future business strategy. The material factors and assumptions applied in making these forward-looking statements include that final acceptance of the TSXV will be obtained in a timely manner; that the Company will be able to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement as contemplated; and that general economic and market conditions will not adversely affect the Company's plans. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include the risk that final acceptance of the TSXV is not obtained or is delayed; the risk that the Company may not use the net proceeds of the Private Placement as contemplated; general economic and market conditions; commodity prices; changes in law; regulatory processes; and the status of Mundoro's assets and financial condition. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties; for a more detailed discussion refer to the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/326261