

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Ground, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (FDX), said beginning in January 2020, the company will extend its service to seven days per week for the majority of the U.S. customers. The company said expanding operations to include Sunday residential deliveries further increases its ability to address the needs of fast-growing e-commerce market.



FedEx Ground also plans to significantly increase the integration of FedEx SmartPost packages into its service starting this fall. By the end of 2020, the company plans to add the vast majority of FedEx SmartPost package volume into FedEx Ground operations for final delivery.



