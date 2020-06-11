

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. Called back about 2.49 million vehicles in two safety recalls in North America for faulty door latches and brakes. These include 2.15 million vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories in the first recall, and 343,900 vehicles in the in the U.S and federal territories as well as in Canada and Mexico in the second recall.



The vehicles involved in the first recall are select 2011-15 Ford and Lincoln vehicles, which were already subject to safety recalls 15S16 and 16S30 and may not have had all door latches replaced or correctly replaced when repaired by dealerships.



The recall particularly involves 2011-14 Ford Fiesta, 2012-15 Ford Focus, 2013-14 Ford Fusion, 2013-15 Ford Escape, 2013-15 Ford C-MAX, 2014-16 Ford Transit Connect, 2015 Ford Mustang, 2013-14 Lincoln MKZ and 2015 Lincoln MKC vehicles, all built between January 26, 2010 and February 1, 2016.



The recalls 15S16 and 16S30 were issued to replace door latches with latch pawl spring tabs that were susceptible to cracking and failure in areas with high thermal loads such as a combination of outdoor air temperature and solar radiation.



A door latch with a fractured pawl spring tab typically results in a 'door will not close' condition. If the door latches after repeated attempts to shut it, there is potential for the door to unlatch while driving, increasing the risk of injury.



Ford has not received any reports of accident or injury related to this condition.



The automaker urged owners to inspect the door latch date codes and child safety locks and submit latch date codes online to confirm if repairs done under safety recalls 15S16 or 16S30 were completed correctly.



The online system will provide instant validation saying if the door latches are OK or if they cannot be confirmed and require dealer service.



Ford added that even if the some customers are unable to follow this procedure, dealers will inspect the latch date codes and replace latches as needed.



The second recall involves select 2014-17 Ford F-150 vehicles equipped with 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine for potential issues with the braking system due to a brake fluid leak from the brake master cylinder front-wheel circuit into the brake booster, which can extend stopping distance and increase the risk of a crash.



The issue will send out an audible chime, message-center alert, red brake warning indicator to the driver in the instrument cluster, and/or may begin to experience a change in brake pedal travel and feel, including increased pedal effort.



The recall affects 292,311 vehicles in the U.S. and federal territories, 43,536 in Canada and 8,053 in Mexico. Ford said it is aware of seven low-speed/low-impact accident allegations with two injuries associated with this issue.



Ford said dealers will replace the brake master cylinder and, if it is leaking, the brake booster will also be replaced. The F-150 has been the top selling U.S. vehicle by any manufacturer for more than 40 years.



