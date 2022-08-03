Yidu Tech Releases FY2022 ESG Report, Using Socially Beneficial Technology to Drive the Sustainable Development of "Green Healthcare"

HONG KONG, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yidu Tech Inc. (2158.HK) recently released its FY2022 ESG Report. The Report outlines how Yidu Tech, as a leader in the healthcare intelligence industry. Yidu Tech continues to improve its ESG governance structure and is empowering supply-side intelligent transformation with technologies such as AI, big data, and cloud computing in order to promote accessible precision "green healthcare".

Guided by its overall ESG strategy and governance system, Yidu Tech has incorporated the concept of sustainable development into its daily business operations. According to the Report, Yidu Tech leverages its technological advantages to create social value in scenarios such as epidemic response and population health management. For instance, Yidu Tech offers AI-based solutions to enable infectious disease risk prediction and regional population health management in a more accurate and efficient manner.

Yidu Tech's solutions help improve people's health and quality of life. For example, Yidu Tech offers AI-driven automated management tools for diabetes patients to achieve personalized strategies and treatment plans for different users. Yidu Tech has also provided customized Hui Min Bao services to expand city-level supplementary medical insurance coverage and accessibility for 22 cities, effectively improving the protection of elderly people and patients with critical illnesses, and reducing the risk of illness-induced financial difficulties. In the field of empowering new drug research and development, Yidu Tech helps pharmaceutical companies design clinical trials with greater accuracy and reduces the cost of new drug research and development by leveraging its independently developed healthcare AI platform.

In addition to implementing sustainable business operations, Yidu Tech has integrated the concept of green development into YiduCore's daily operation, actively promoting energy saving and emissions reduction. Yidu Tech, a female-led company with women serving in both its CEO and CFO positions, has also continued to build an equitable, diverse, and inclusive work environment to ensure that female employees are given equal opportunities for career development and influence at all levels.

In the future, Yidu Tech will continue to carry out the mission of "making value-based precision healthcare accessible to everyone", using its technological advantages to provide more accurate and efficient medical services, reducing the waste of medical resources, and lowering the cost of new drug development to build a greener future through the power of technology.