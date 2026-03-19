EQS-News: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. / Key word(s): Financial

Catalyst Crew Technologies Introduces AI-Driven Healthcare Analytics Platform



19.03.2026 / 01:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - March 18, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. (OTC: CCTC) (the "Company"), an artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technology company focused on digital health infrastructure, telehealth services, and healthcare analytics platforms for emerging markets, today announced the development and planned commercialization of its artificial intelligence-enabled healthcare analytics platform (the "AI Healthcare Platform"), a core component of the Company's digital health technology strategy. The AI Healthcare Platform is designed to assist healthcare providers and medical organizations in analyzing patient data, identifying potential clinical risks, and supporting more informed medical decision-making through artificial intelligence-driven analytics. The platform is being developed to integrate multiple data inputs, including medical records, diagnostic data, and patient-reported information, in order to generate insights intended to assist healthcare professionals in evaluating patient conditions and coordinating care. The Company believes that artificial intelligence-enabled healthcare analytics technologies may play an increasingly important role in improving efficiency across healthcare systems, particularly in emerging markets where access to specialized medical resources can be limited. The AI Healthcare Platform forms part of the Company's broader digital health ecosystem, which also includes a technology-enabled healthcare services coordination platform intended to support telehealth infrastructure, remote patient monitoring, and hybrid home-based medical services. The Company intends to integrate the AI Healthcare Platform across its existing and planned healthcare infrastructure initiatives. Management believes the platform may serve as a core technology layer supporting data analysis, care coordination tools, and clinical decision-support capabilities within the Company's digital health ecosystem. As Catalyst Crew continues to develop its healthcare services platform and evaluate potential partnerships and infrastructure initiatives, the AI Healthcare Platform is expected to support scalable technology deployment across multiple healthcare delivery environments. Catalyst Crew Technologies intends to prioritize market development in Latin America, where the Company believes artificial intelligence-enabled healthcare technologies may help expand access to medical expertise, support remote patient monitoring, and improve healthcare system efficiency. The region represents a significant opportunity for digital health innovation as healthcare systems increasingly seek scalable technology solutions to improve diagnostic capabilities and support remote patient care. Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp., stated, "Artificial intelligence has the potential to transform how healthcare providers analyze clinical information and coordinate patient care. Our goal is to develop scalable technology platforms that can assist medical professionals in improving efficiency, expanding access to care, and supporting better healthcare outcomes." The Company intends to continue developing and refining its healthcare technology platforms and evaluating opportunities for strategic partnerships, pilot deployments, and market expansion initiatives. For more information, please visit https://catalystcrewai.com or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . About Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. is an artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technology company focused on developing scalable digital health solutions for emerging markets, with an initial emphasis on Latin America. The Company is actively executing its strategic transition into AI-enabled healthcare and pursuing opportunities across telehealth infrastructure, remote patient monitoring, healthcare data analytics, and integrated digital care platforms designed to improve access, efficiency, and care coordination. Through technology development initiatives, strategic partnerships, and targeted acquisitions, CCTC is building an integrated healthcare technology platform positioned to address the growing demand for modernized healthcare delivery systems across emerging markets. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, leadership initiatives, strategic transactions, operational execution, regulatory matters, and future operations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan, secure financing, complete acquisitions, comply with regulatory requirements, and general market and economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. The Company is a development-stage enterprise and has not generated revenues from its newly announced business direction. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully implement its business plan, complete acquisitions, secure financing, obtain regulatory approvals, or generate revenues. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Investor Relations Contact

+1 (787) 476-2350

ir@catalystcrew.ai View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp.





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