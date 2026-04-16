EQS-News: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. / Key word(s): Science

Catalyst Crew Technologies Provides Update on Telehealth Platform Development



16.04.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - April 16, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. (OTC: CCTC) (the "Company"), a digital health and artificial intelligence technology company developing telehealth infrastructure and healthcare analytics platforms for emerging markets, today provided an update regarding the ongoing development of its telehealth platform infrastructure as part of its broader digital health strategy. The Company's telehealth platform is being developed to support remote patient engagement, care coordination, and the integration of artificial intelligence-driven healthcare analytics tools within a technology-enabled healthcare environment. The platform is designed to facilitate communication between patients, healthcare providers, and related service participants, while supporting structured data collection and workflow coordination across multiple points of care. The platform is intended to integrate with the Company's broader artificial intelligence healthcare platform, including its CardioAI, PulmoAI, and NeuroAI modules, which are being developed to support data-driven analytics and clinical decision-support capabilities. Through this integration, the Company aims to establish a unified digital infrastructure capable of supporting both healthcare services coordination and analytics-driven insights. Development efforts are currently focused on establishing core platform functionality, including system architecture, data integration, user workflows, and operational processes. The Company is also evaluating approaches to support scalability, interoperability, and integration with existing healthcare systems and technologies. The Company is leveraging its wholly-owned subsidiary in Venezuela to support local platform development, operational coordination, and infrastructure planning. Initial efforts are focused on Venezuela, with potential expansion into other Latin American markets as development progresses. The Company's platform is intended to support healthcare providers and related service participants and does not replace licensed medical professionals or clinical decision-making. Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp., stated: "We are focused on building a scalable and integrated telehealth platform that can support healthcare coordination and data-driven insights. Our approach is centered on developing infrastructure that can operate within real-world healthcare environments and support future expansion across Latin America." The Company continues to advance the development of its digital health and artificial intelligence platform and evaluate opportunities for expansion across emerging markets. For more information, please visit https://catalystcrewai.com or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . About Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. is an artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technology company focused on developing scalable digital health solutions for emerging markets, with an initial emphasis on Latin America. The Company is actively executing its strategic transition into AI-enabled healthcare and pursuing opportunities across telehealth infrastructure, remote patient monitoring, healthcare data analytics, and integrated digital care platforms designed to improve access, efficiency, and care coordination. Through technology development initiatives, strategic partnerships, and targeted acquisitions, CCTC is building an integrated healthcare technology platform positioned to address the growing demand for modernized healthcare delivery systems across emerging markets. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, leadership initiatives, strategic transactions, operational execution, regulatory matters, and future operations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan, secure financing, complete acquisitions, comply with regulatory requirements, and general market and economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. The Company is a development-stage enterprise and has not generated revenues from its newly announced business direction. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully implement its business plan, complete acquisitions, secure financing, obtain regulatory approvals, or generate revenues. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Investor Relations Contact

+1 (787) 476-2350

ir@catalystcrew.ai View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp.





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