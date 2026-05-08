EQS-News: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. / Key word(s): Science

LataMed AI Corp. Announces Expected Effectiveness of Name and Symbol Change to LMED



08.05.2026 / 14:51 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - May 8, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: CCTC), formerly Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp., today announced that the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority ("FINRA") has processed the Company's requested corporate action relating to its previously disclosed corporate name and trading symbol change. The Company is expected to begin trading under the name LataMed AI Corp. and symbol "LMED" effective May 11, 2026. According to FINRA's notification, the Company's name change to "LataMed AI Corp." and trading symbol change to "LMED" are expected to become effective in the marketplace at the open of trading on May 11, 2026. FINRA indicated that the related Daily List announcement is scheduled for May 8, 2026. The Company's CUSIP number (21116R305) will remain unchanged in connection with the corporate action. The name and symbol change were previously approved by the Company's Board of Directors and majority shareholder and are intended to better reflect the Company's strategic focus on artificial intelligence-enabled healthcare infrastructure, telehealth technologies, and healthcare analytics solutions targeting Latin American markets. No action is required by current shareholders with respect to the corporate action. For more information, please visit https://catalystcrewai.com or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . About LataMed AI Corp. LataMed AI Corp. is an artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technology company focused on developing scalable digital health solutions for emerging markets, with an initial emphasis on Latin America. The Company is actively executing its strategic transition into AI-enabled healthcare and pursuing opportunities across telehealth infrastructure, remote patient monitoring, healthcare data analytics, and integrated digital care platforms designed to improve access, efficiency, and care coordination. Through technology development initiatives, strategic partnerships, and targeted acquisitions, CCTC is building an integrated healthcare technology platform positioned to address the growing demand for modernized healthcare delivery systems across emerging markets. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, leadership initiatives, strategic transactions, operational execution, regulatory matters, and future operations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan, secure financing, complete acquisitions, comply with regulatory requirements, and general market and economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. The Company is a development-stage enterprise and has not generated revenues from its current business direction. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully implement its business plan, complete acquisitions, secure financing, obtain regulatory approvals, or generate revenues. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Investor Relations Contact

+1 (787) 476-2350

ir@catalystcrew.ai View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp.





08.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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