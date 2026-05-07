EQS-News: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. / Key word(s): Science

Catalyst Crew Technologies Provides Update on Share Cancellation Initiative and Corporate Name Change



07.05.2026 / 14:50 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - May 7, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp., now known as LataMed AI Corp., (OTC: CCTC) (the "Company"), a digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on telehealth infrastructure and healthcare analytics platforms for emerging markets, today provided an update regarding its previously announced strategic capital restructuring initiative and pending corporate name change process. As previously disclosed, the Company has completed a corporate name change from Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. to LataMed AI Corp. through filings with the Nevada Secretary of State. The Company currently expects the related FINRA corporate action process to become effective in the near term, at which point the Company anticipates corresponding updates to its market-facing corporate identity and trading information. In connection with the Company's broader strategic transition into digital healthcare and telehealth infrastructure operations, the Company also announced that it has completed internal corporate approvals and executed restructuring documentation associated with a Board-approved capital structure initiative involving the voluntary surrender for cancellation of 20,000,000 shares of restricted common stock currently held by Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, President, and Sole Director. The restructuring initiative forms part of the Company's broader effort to align its capital structure with its ongoing transition into digital healthcare, telehealth infrastructure, and artificial intelligence-driven healthcare analytics operations. As part of the restructuring framework, the Company has also approved the establishment of a new class of Series C Voting Preferred Stock and the proposed issuance of 5,000,000 shares of such preferred stock to Dr. Levy in connection with the contemplated cancellation transaction, subject to applicable corporate processing, transfer agent coordination, and related implementation procedures. Management believes that the strategic restructuring initiative is intended to support the Company's long-term corporate objectives by improving capitalization efficiency, enhancing strategic flexibility, supporting future growth initiatives, strengthening governance alignment, and positioning the Company for long-term operational scalability and potential future financing opportunities. If implemented as currently structured, the initiative would reduce the Company's issued and outstanding common stock by approximately 35.6%, while continuing to maintain long-term leadership alignment through the preferred equity structure. Management believes the contemplated restructuring framework reflects a shareholder-aligned approach to long-term capital management while preserving continuity of executive leadership and strategic oversight. The Company noted that implementation timing for the contemplated share cancellation and preferred stock issuance remains subject to coordination with the Company's transfer agent and completion of the pending FINRA corporate action process associated with the Company's name change and related corporate actions. Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp., stated: "This initiative reflects our long-term commitment to disciplined capital structure management, sustainable corporate growth, and shareholder alignment. We believe this restructuring framework strengthens the Company's long-term strategic positioning while supporting operational scalability, governance flexibility, and future growth initiatives as we continue advancing our transition into digital healthcare operations." The Company continues to advance its broader healthcare technology strategy, including telehealth platform deployment, regulatory progression, healthcare analytics integration, and commercialization initiatives across Latin America and other targeted emerging markets. For more information, please visit https://catalystcrewai.com or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . About LataMed AI Corp. (f/k/a Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp.) LataMed AI Corp. is an artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technology company focused on developing scalable digital health solutions for emerging markets, with an initial emphasis on Latin America. The Company is actively executing its strategic transition into AI-enabled healthcare and pursuing opportunities across telehealth infrastructure, remote patient monitoring, healthcare data analytics, and integrated digital care platforms designed to improve access, efficiency, and care coordination. Through technology development initiatives, strategic partnerships, and targeted acquisitions, CCTC is building an integrated healthcare technology platform positioned to address the growing demand for modernized healthcare delivery systems across emerging markets. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, leadership initiatives, strategic transactions, operational execution, regulatory matters, and future operations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan, secure financing, complete acquisitions, comply with regulatory requirements, and general market and economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. The Company is a development-stage enterprise and has not generated revenues from its current business direction. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully implement its business plan, complete acquisitions, secure financing, obtain regulatory approvals, or generate revenues. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Investor Relations Contact

+1 (787) 476-2350

ir@catalystcrew.ai View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp.





07.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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