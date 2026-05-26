EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Healthcare

LataMed AI Announces AI-Powered Pharmacy Fulfillment Initiative With Venezuelan Pharmacy Operators



26.05.2026 / 14:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - May 26, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) (the "Company"), a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on telehealth infrastructure and healthcare analytics platforms for emerging markets, today announced that it has reached commercial terms with two leading pharmacy retail operators in Caracas, Venezuela, to support the planned deployment of the Company's AI-powered prescription processing and pharmaceutical fulfillment platform. The planned initiative is expected to support the Company's broader Latin American commercialization strategy and establish an initial operational framework for its expanding AI-driven healthcare logistics ecosystem. The Company stated that Venezuela is expected to serve as the initial target market for the planned pharmacy fulfillment initiative due to increasing interest in technology-enabled healthcare infrastructure solutions and opportunities for operational modernization within the country's pharmaceutical distribution sector. Management believes continued operational deployment and market evaluation within Venezuela may provide a framework for evaluating future expansion opportunities into additional South American markets as part of the Company's broader long-term regional commercialization strategy. The Company's platform is designed to modernize and streamline traditional prescription fulfillment workflows through mobile-enabled prescription intake, artificial intelligence-based text recognition, automated inventory verification, fulfillment coordination, and delivery routing technologies. Management believes the platform addresses operational inefficiencies that currently exist throughout underserved healthcare distribution markets in Latin America. Under the planned deployment initiative, the platform is intended to support participating pharmacy operators through improved prescription processing efficiency, reduced administrative overhead, optimized pharmacy inventory coordination, and enhanced customer accessibility through technology-enabled fulfillment and delivery systems. Management believes the initiative may provide several important commercial advantages, including initial entry into an active pharmaceutical retail environment within a major Latin American metropolitan market, commercial evaluation opportunities for the Company's healthcare logistics platform within a real-world operational setting, potential recurring transaction-based operational activity associated with prescription fulfillment volumes, and a scalable framework for future regional expansion opportunities throughout South America. The Company stated that the planned pharmacy fulfillment initiative is intended to integrate with the ongoing development of its broader digital healthcare ecosystem, including telehealth applications, healthcare analytics infrastructure, patient engagement technologies, and AI-assisted healthcare coordination platforms currently under development. Management believes the integration of pharmacy fulfillment capabilities into the Company's expanding software and online infrastructure may enhance operational scalability, improve user accessibility, support future platform interoperability, and strengthen the Company's long-term digital healthcare commercialization strategy throughout Latin America. Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp., stated: "We believe pharmacy fulfillment represents a natural extension of our digital healthcare infrastructure strategy. By combining AI-enabled prescription processing, logistics coordination, and pharmacy retail participation, we are continuing development of healthcare technology solutions designed to support accessibility, operational efficiency, and scalability across Latin America." The Company emphasized that the pharmacy fulfillment platform and related deployment activities remain subject to continued operational planning, technology integration, commercial readiness, applicable regulatory considerations, partner implementation timelines, financing availability, and market adoption. No assurance can be provided regarding the timing of any broader commercial deployment, transaction volumes, revenue generation, geographic expansion, or operational success of the platform or related technologies. The Company remains in the development and commercialization stage with respect to certain aspects of its healthcare technology platform. The Company continues to advance telehealth deployment initiatives, healthcare analytics integration, operational scalability planning, strategic relationship development, and broader commercialization efforts associated with its long-term digital healthcare ecosystem strategy throughout Latin America and other emerging markets. For more information, please visit https://latamed.ai, follow the Company's official Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/latamedai, or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. About LataMed AI Corp. LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) is a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on developing scalable telehealth infrastructure and healthcare analytics platforms for emerging markets, with an initial emphasis on Latin America. The Company is advancing a technology-enabled healthcare ecosystem designed to support remote patient engagement, provider coordination, healthcare analytics, emergency response integration, pharmaceutical logistics, and broader digital healthcare delivery initiatives. Through telehealth infrastructure development, artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technologies, regulatory progression initiatives, strategic relationships, and operational expansion efforts, LataMed AI Corp. is positioning itself to participate in the ongoing modernization and digital transformation of healthcare delivery systems across emerging markets. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, pharmacy fulfillment initiative, commercialization initiatives, regulatory progression, platform deployment, operational execution, strategic relationships, transaction activity, market opportunities, regional expansion plans, and future operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to obtain required regulatory authorizations; operational execution risks; technology deployment risks; risks associated with operations in emerging markets, including Venezuela; and general economic and market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. Investor Relations Contact

LataMed AI Corp.

ir@latamed.ai View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: LataMed AI Corp.





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