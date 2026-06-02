EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Healthcare

LataMed AI Finalizing Exclusive Live-Streamed Media Interview to Present Digital Healthcare Strategy, Technology Initiatives, and Latin America Growth Vision



02.06.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - June 2, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) (the "Company"), a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on telehealth infrastructure and healthcare analytics platforms for emerging markets, today announced that it is currently finalizing scheduling details for an exclusive interview with Hablemos Seguros & Finanzas, a Venezuelan business, finance, and insurance media platform. The interview is expected to be conducted in the near term, with additional details regarding timing and publication to be announced once finalized. According to the Company, the interview is expected to focus on LataMed AI's healthcare technology development initiatives, telehealth infrastructure efforts, artificial intelligence applications within healthcare environments, and the Company's broader strategy for developing digital healthcare technologies designed for emerging markets throughout Latin America. The interview is expected to provide an opportunity for management to discuss the Company's recent operational developments, healthcare technology initiatives currently under development, and long-term strategy for building technology platforms intended to support patients, providers, and healthcare organizations. The discussion is also expected to highlight the Company's ongoing work related to telehealth infrastructure, healthcare coordination technologies, emergency medical response initiatives, pharmacy integration capabilities, and artificial intelligence-driven healthcare solutions. The Company believes the interview will provide a timely platform to communicate its strategic objectives, increase awareness of its digital healthcare development efforts, and engage with industry participants, healthcare stakeholders, and the healthcare and business community regarding the evolving role of technology-enabled healthcare solutions in Latin America. The Company further expects the discussion to address the growing role of digital healthcare technologies in healthcare accessibility, patient engagement, operational efficiency, and healthcare coordination throughout Latin America, as well as the opportunities and challenges associated with technology-enabled healthcare deployment within developing markets. Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp., stated: "We believe this interview represents a valuable opportunity to communicate LataMed AI's strategic vision, technology development priorities, and commitment to advancing digital healthcare infrastructure across Latin America. As healthcare systems continue to evaluate technology-enabled models for coordination, access, and efficiency, we remain focused on developing practical solutions designed to support patients, providers, and healthcare organizations in emerging markets." The Company expects the interview to occur in the near term and currently anticipates that the discussion will be live-streamed through the media platform's digital channels. The Company also expects that a recording of the interview will be made available through the Company's website shortly following its conclusion. Availability, timing, and distribution remain subject to final scheduling and production arrangements. The interview is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase any securities of the Company. For additional information, please visit https://latamed.ai , follow the Company's official Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/latamedai , or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. About LataMed AI Corp. LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) is a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on building telehealth infrastructure, healthcare coordination tools, analytics capabilities, and AI-enabled healthcare solutions for emerging markets. The Company's strategy is centered on developing technology platforms designed to support healthcare access, patient engagement, provider coordination, emergency medical response, pharmacy integration, and data-driven healthcare operations, with an initial regional focus on Latin America. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, media appearances, healthcare technology initiatives, telehealth infrastructure development, artificial intelligence applications, commercialization initiatives, platform deployment, operational execution, strategic relationships, market opportunities, regional expansion plans, and future operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to obtain required regulatory authorizations; operational execution risks; technology deployment risks; risks associated with operations in emerging markets, including Venezuela; and general economic and market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Investor Relations Contact LataMed AI Corp.

ir@latamed.ai

+1 (787) 476-2350

https://latamed.ai View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: LataMed AI Corp.





02.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News