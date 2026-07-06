EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Science

LataMed AI Begins Planned Expansion Into Colombia Through Initial Due Diligence and Strategic Planning



06.07.2026 / 15:12 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - July 6, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) (the "Company"), a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on telehealth infrastructure, healthcare analytics, and care coordination solutions for emerging markets, today announced that management has commenced the preliminary due diligence and strategic planning process relating to the Company's planned expansion into Colombia. The Company stated that the initial phase of the expansion initiative includes evaluating the corporate, regulatory, legal, operational, and commercial requirements associated with establishing a Colombian operating subsidiary and supporting the future deployment of the Company's digital healthcare platform within the Colombian market. Management believes Colombia represents an attractive long-term market as the Company continues advancing its broader Latin American expansion strategy. The ongoing review process is expected to include assessments of corporate formation, regulatory compliance, healthcare technology implementation, strategic partnerships, local operational infrastructure, and other market entry considerations necessary to support future operations. The Company further noted that the evaluation is intended to build upon its growing healthcare ecosystem by identifying opportunities to expand access to telehealth infrastructure, healthcare coordination technologies, digital healthcare services, insurance accessibility initiatives, pharmacy integration opportunities, payment accessibility solutions, and artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technologies in additional Latin American markets. Management believes the continued expansion of digital healthcare infrastructure throughout Latin America presents significant opportunities to improve healthcare accessibility, strengthen patient engagement, and support technology-enabled healthcare delivery across underserved and developing markets. Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp., stated: "Colombia represents an important strategic opportunity as we continue executing our long-term vision of building an integrated digital healthcare ecosystem across Latin America. While we remain in the early stages of evaluating market entry requirements, we believe it is important to establish the proper legal, operational, and strategic foundation before expanding into new jurisdictions. We are encouraged by the opportunities we see in Colombia and look forward to providing updates as the evaluation process progresses." The Company emphasized that the Colombia expansion initiative remains in the preliminary planning and due diligence stage. Management intends to complete the required corporate, regulatory, and operational review before proceeding with the establishment of a Colombian subsidiary and expects to provide additional updates as material developments occur. For additional information, please visit https://latamed.ai, follow the Company's official social media channels, or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. About LataMed AI Corp. LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) is a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on building telehealth infrastructure, healthcare coordination tools, analytics capabilities, and AI-enabled healthcare solutions for emerging markets. The Company's strategy is centered on developing technology platforms designed to support healthcare access, patient engagement, provider coordination, emergency medical response, pharmacy integration, insurance accessibility, payment solutions, and data-driven healthcare operations, with an initial regional focus on Latin America. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, Latin American expansion initiatives, Colombian market entry planning, healthcare technology initiatives, telehealth infrastructure development, artificial intelligence applications, commercialization initiatives, platform deployment, operational execution, strategic commercial relationships, market opportunities, regional expansion plans, and future operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to obtain required regulatory authorizations; operational execution risks; technology deployment risks; risks associated with operations in emerging markets; the Company's ability to successfully establish strategic commercial relationships, complete its Colombian market entry initiatives, and implement related healthcare technology programs; and general economic and market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Investor Relations Contact LataMed AI Corp.

ir@latamed.ai

+1 (787) 476-2350

https://latamed.ai View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: LataMed AI Corp.





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