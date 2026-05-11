EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Financial

LataMed AI Corp. to Begin Trading Under Symbol LMED Following FINRA Approval



11.05.2026 / 14:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - May 11, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) (the "Company"), a digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on telehealth infrastructure and healthcare analytics platforms for emerging markets, today announced that FINRA has confirmed the effectiveness of the Company's corporate name and trading symbol change from Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. (OTC: CCTC) to LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED). According to FINRA's Daily List notification published on May 8, 2026, trading under the new LMED ticker symbol will become effective at the open of business on May 11, 2026. Management believes that the transition to the LataMed AI Corp. identity represents a significant milestone in the Company's strategic evolution into digital healthcare infrastructure, telehealth operations, and artificial intelligence-driven healthcare analytics initiatives focused on Latin America and other emerging markets. The Company noted that the corporate action does not involve any reverse stock split, forward stock split, recapitalization, or modification to the Company's authorized share structure. Existing shareholders are not required to take any action in connection with the transition to the LMED trading symbol. Management further believes that the effectiveness of the FINRA corporate action strengthens the Company's broader strategic positioning as it continues advancing telehealth deployment, healthcare infrastructure expansion, regulatory progression, healthcare analytics integration, and commercialization initiatives throughout Latin America. The Company recently announced receipt of Venezuelan regulatory authorization for telehealth platform operations through the Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Salud and Servicio Autonomo de Contraloría Sanitaria (SACS), representing a major advancement in the Company's operational and commercialization initiatives. Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp., stated: "The effectiveness of the LMED trading symbol marks an important milestone in the Company's long-term strategic transformation. We believe the LataMed AI identity more accurately reflects our operational direction, healthcare technology focus, and commitment to building scalable AI-driven healthcare infrastructure for emerging markets." The Company expects to continue advancing additional operational, commercialization, regulatory, and corporate development initiatives under the LataMed AI brand following the effectiveness of the FINRA corporate action. For more information, please visit www.latamed.ai or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . About LataMed AI Corp. LataMed AI Corp. is an artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technology company focused on developing scalable digital health solutions for emerging markets, with an initial emphasis on Latin America. The Company is actively executing its strategic transition into AI-enabled healthcare and pursuing opportunities across telehealth infrastructure, remote patient monitoring, healthcare data analytics, and integrated digital care platforms designed to improve access, efficiency, and care coordination. Through technology development initiatives, strategic partnerships, and targeted acquisitions, LMED is building an integrated healthcare technology platform positioned to address the growing demand for modernized healthcare delivery systems across emerging markets. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, leadership initiatives, strategic transactions, operational execution, regulatory matters, and future operations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan, secure financing, complete acquisitions, comply with regulatory requirements, and general market and economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. The Company is a development-stage enterprise and has not generated revenues from its current business direction. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully implement its business plan, complete acquisitions, secure financing, obtain regulatory approvals, or generate revenues. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Investor Relations Contact +1 (787) 476-2350

ir@latamed.ai View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: LataMed AI Corp.





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