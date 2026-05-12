EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Science

LataMed AI Corp. to Attend Meditech Colombia 2026 as Company Advances Latin American Commercialization Strategy



12.05.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - May 12, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) (the "Company"), a digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on telehealth infrastructure and healthcare analytics platforms for emerging markets, today announced that Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, plans to attend Meditech Colombia 2026, an international healthcare and medical technology conference focused on healthcare innovation, medical infrastructure, healthcare services, and emerging healthcare technologies throughout Latin America. Management believes that attendance at Meditech Colombia represents an important opportunity to further support the Company's expanding strategic focus on Latin American healthcare markets as it continues advancing telehealth deployment, healthcare infrastructure initiatives, regulatory progression, and broader commercialization planning throughout the region. Meditech Colombia is expected to convene healthcare providers, healthcare technology companies, medical infrastructure operators, industry professionals, and healthcare innovators from across Latin America and other international markets to discuss evolving healthcare delivery systems, digital healthcare technologies, medical innovation, and broader healthcare modernization initiatives. The Company stated that participation in major regional healthcare conferences may provide valuable opportunities to observe evolving industry trends, strengthen strategic relationships, evaluate potential operational opportunities, and further support long-term regional healthcare infrastructure positioning. LataMed AI Corp. recently announced commencement of initial operational activities associated with its telehealth platform infrastructure in Venezuela following receipt of regulatory authorization through the Ministerio del Poder Popular para la Salud and Servicio Autónomo de Contraloría Sanitaria (SACS). The Company also continues advancing phased telehealth deployment initiatives, healthcare analytics integration, commercialization planning, and broader strategic capital restructuring efforts associated with its long-term healthcare infrastructure strategy across Latin America and other targeted emerging markets. Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp., stated: "As we continue advancing our healthcare technology strategy throughout Latin America, participation in major regional healthcare conferences provides valuable opportunities to engage with industry participants, observe evolving healthcare trends, and further strengthen our long-term strategic positioning within emerging healthcare markets." The Company continues to advance telehealth deployment, healthcare analytics integration, operational scalability initiatives, commercialization planning, and broader healthcare infrastructure expansion efforts throughout Latin America and other targeted emerging markets. For more information, please visit https://latamed.ai , follow the Company's official Instagram page at https://www.instagram.com/latamedai , or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . About LataMed AI Corp. LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) is a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on developing scalable telehealth infrastructure and healthcare analytics platforms for emerging markets, with an initial emphasis on Latin America. The Company is advancing a technology-enabled healthcare ecosystem designed to support remote patient engagement, provider coordination, healthcare analytics, and broader digital healthcare delivery initiatives. Through telehealth infrastructure development, artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technologies, regulatory progression initiatives, strategic partnerships, and operational expansion efforts, LataMed AI Corp. is positioning itself to participate in the ongoing modernization and digital transformation of healthcare delivery systems across emerging markets. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, commercialization initiatives, regulatory progression, platform deployment, capital restructuring initiatives, operational execution, strategic transactions, and future operations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan, secure financing, complete strategic initiatives, comply with regulatory requirements, and general market and economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. The Company is a development-stage enterprise and has not generated revenues from its current business operations. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully implement its business plan, complete commercialization initiatives, secure financing, obtain regulatory approvals, or generate revenues. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Investor Relations Contact

+1 (787) 476-2350

ir@latamed.ai View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: LataMed AI Corp.





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