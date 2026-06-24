EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Financial

LataMed AI Advances Wellness Market Expansion Strategy Through Strategic Agreement With Focus Fitness



24.06.2026 / 14:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - June 24, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) (the "Company"), a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on telehealth infrastructure, healthcare analytics, and care coordination solutions for emerging markets, today announced the execution of a strategic commercial and services agreement between its Venezuelan operating affiliate, LataMed AI VE, and Focus Fitness C.A., a fitness and wellness operator serving members in Caracas, Venezuela. The agreement represents an initial operational milestone in connection with the Company's previously announced initiative to expand certain healthcare technologies and digital health services into fitness, wellness, and athletic performance environments. Management believes the agreement represents the first commercial implementation of the Company's previously announced wellness market expansion strategy. Under the agreement, LataMed AI VE is expected to provide technology-enabled onboarding, appointment scheduling, and healthcare coordination capabilities designed to support preventative health evaluations and physical fitness assessments for new Focus Fitness members. The initiative is intended to utilize the Company's web-based and mobile technology platforms to streamline scheduling workflows, improve accessibility to healthcare-related services, and support member onboarding activities. Management stated that the agreement is designed to support broader utilization of the LataMed AI platform while introducing fitness and wellness participants to certain healthcare technologies and services currently being developed within the Company's healthcare ecosystem. The Company further noted that Focus Fitness intends to promote the use of the LataMed AI platform and mobile application among its member base and support adoption of certain healthcare-related services available through the Company's developing healthcare ecosystem. Management believes the agreement demonstrates a practical application of the Company's broader wellness market strategy and may provide valuable operational insights as the Company continues evaluating opportunities within the fitness, wellness, and preventative healthcare sectors. The Company believes that the growing convergence of healthcare, wellness, and digital technologies continues to create opportunities for innovative approaches to preventative health management, patient engagement, healthcare accessibility, and technology-enabled care coordination. Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp., stated: "This agreement represents an important milestone in the execution of our wellness market strategy. We believe fitness and wellness environments represent a natural extension of our broader healthcare ecosystem, providing opportunities to engage individuals who are actively focused on preventative health, wellness, and personal health management. Through this relationship, we expect to gain valuable operational experience while continuing to evaluate opportunities to expand the reach and utility of our healthcare technology platform." The agreement has an initial term of twelve months and may be renewed in accordance with its terms. The Company believes this relationship may serve as a foundation for evaluating additional opportunities within the broader fitness and wellness sector as it continues to expand its healthcare technology ecosystem throughout Latin America. For additional information, please visit https://latamed.ai , follow the Company's official social media channels, or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . About LataMed AI Corp. LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) is a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on building telehealth infrastructure, healthcare coordination tools, analytics capabilities, and AI-enabled healthcare solutions for emerging markets. The Company's strategy is centered on developing technology platforms designed to support healthcare access, patient engagement, provider coordination, emergency medical response, pharmacy integration, and data-driven healthcare operations, with an initial regional focus on Latin America. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, fitness and wellness initiatives, healthcare technology initiatives, telehealth infrastructure development, artificial intelligence applications, commercialization initiatives, platform deployment, operational execution, strategic commercial relationships, market opportunities, regional expansion plans, and future operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to obtain required regulatory authorizations; operational execution risks; technology deployment risks; risks associated with operations in emerging markets, including Venezuela; the Company's ability to successfully implement strategic commercial relationships and fitness-sector initiatives; and general economic and market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Investor Relations Contact

LataMed AI Corp.

ir@latamed.ai

+1 (787) 476-2350

https://latamed.ai View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: LataMed AI Corp.





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