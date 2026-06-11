EQS-News: LataMed AI Corp. / Key word(s): Healthcare

LataMed AI Initiates Strategic Process to Evaluate Installment-Based Healthcare Payment Integration With Cashea Platform



11.06.2026 / 15:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - June 11, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) (the "Company"), a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on telehealth infrastructure, healthcare analytics, and care coordination solutions for emerging markets, today announced that it has initiated the operational, technical, and commercial evaluation process to support a potential integration of installment-based healthcare payment capabilities through Cashea, one of Venezuela's leading buy-now-pay-later financial technology platforms. The proposed initiative is designed to evaluate ways to reduce upfront financial barriers for patients seeking access to private healthcare services, consultations, diagnostics, wellness programs, and other eligible healthcare offerings through the LataMed AI ecosystem. Management believes that improving payment accessibility may support greater patient engagement, increased healthcare utilization, stronger platform adoption, and broader access to private healthcare services. By addressing affordability challenges, the Company believes it can further strengthen its position as a technology-enabled healthcare marketplace serving patients, providers, and healthcare partners throughout Latin America. The Company expects that a potential Cashea-related payment integration, if successfully completed, could support LataMed AI's broader strategy of combining artificial intelligence, telehealth infrastructure, care coordination tools, and digital payment accessibility to create a more scalable healthcare marketplace for patients and providers. Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of LataMed AI Corp., stated: "We believe financial accessibility is a critical component of healthcare delivery. Our objective is to evaluate solutions that may help patients obtain timely medical care while simultaneously expanding the reach and utility of our healthcare ecosystem. We believe initiatives such as this have the potential to strengthen patient acquisition, improve engagement, and support long-term platform growth." The Company has not entered into a definitive commercial agreement related to this initiative as of the date of this release. Completion of any integration remains subject to further commercial discussions, technical implementation requirements, regulatory review, and customary business conditions. LataMed AI intends to provide additional updates as material developments occur. For additional information, please visit https://latamed.ai , follow the Company's official social media channels, or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov. About LataMed AI Corp. LataMed AI Corp. (OTC: LMED) is a development-stage digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on building telehealth infrastructure, healthcare coordination tools, analytics capabilities, and AI-enabled healthcare solutions for emerging markets. The Company's strategy is centered on developing technology platforms designed to support healthcare access, patient engagement, provider coordination, emergency medical response, pharmacy integration, and data-driven healthcare operations, with an initial regional focus on Latin America. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, proposed healthcare payment integration initiatives, payment accessibility programs, healthcare technology initiatives, telehealth infrastructure development, artificial intelligence applications, commercialization initiatives, platform deployment, operational execution, strategic relationships, market opportunities, regional expansion plans, and future operations. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Actual results may differ materially due to various factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan; the availability of financing; the Company's ability to obtain required regulatory authorizations; operational execution risks; technology deployment risks; risks associated with operations in emerging markets, including Venezuela; the Company's ability to successfully negotiate and implement any potential payment integration arrangements; and general economic and market conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Investor Relations Contact LataMed AI Corp.

ir@latamed.ai

+1 (787) 476-2350

https://latamed.ai View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: LataMed AI Corp.





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