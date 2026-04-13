EQS-News: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. / Key word(s): Science

Catalyst Crew Technologies Announces Assignment of Venezuelan Patents to Wholly-Owned Subsidiary and Outlines Global IP Strategy



13.04.2026 / 14:55 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - April 13, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. (OTC: CCTC) (the "Company"), a digital health and artificial intelligence technology company focused on emerging markets, today announced that certain intellectual property assets have been assigned to its wholly-owned Venezuelan operating subsidiary, Inversiones Long 33, C.A. The intellectual property, which was previously held by Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, has been formally assigned to the subsidiary and consists of three patents registered in Venezuela. These assets include proprietary technologies referred to as CardioAI, PulmoAI, and NeuroAI, which are designed to support data-driven healthcare analytics, predictive modeling, and clinical decision-support applications. This assignment represents a continued step in the Company's effort to align its intellectual property with its operating structure, positioning the subsidiary to serve as the primary development and commercialization vehicle for its technology platform in the region. The Company believes that consolidating its intellectual property at the operating level enhances strategic flexibility, supports regulatory alignment, and may facilitate future partnerships, licensing opportunities, and regional expansion initiatives. In addition, the Company intends to pursue expanded intellectual property protection for its technologies in additional jurisdictions worldwide, as practical, in support of long-term platform development and potential international deployment. Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp., stated: "Aligning our intellectual property within our operating structure is an important step as we continue building our platform. Establishing a clear foundation around our core technologies allows us to move forward with development, partnerships, and, where appropriate, broader intellectual property protection strategies across additional markets." The Company continues to advance the development of its digital health and artificial intelligence platform, with a focus on scalable healthcare solutions, including telehealth infrastructure, remote patient monitoring, and advanced healthcare analytics designed to improve access, efficiency, and care coordination. For more information, please visit https://catalystcrewai.com or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . About Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. is an artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technology company focused on developing scalable digital health solutions for emerging markets, with an initial emphasis on Latin America. The Company is actively executing its strategic transition into AI-enabled healthcare and pursuing opportunities across telehealth infrastructure, remote patient monitoring, healthcare data analytics, and integrated digital care platforms designed to improve access, efficiency, and care coordination. Through technology development initiatives, strategic partnerships, and targeted acquisitions, CCTC is building an integrated healthcare technology platform positioned to address the growing demand for modernized healthcare delivery systems across emerging markets. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, leadership initiatives, strategic transactions, operational execution, regulatory matters, and future operations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan, secure financing, complete acquisitions, comply with regulatory requirements, and general market and economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. The Company is a development-stage enterprise and has not generated revenues from its newly announced business direction. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully implement its business plan, complete acquisitions, secure financing, obtain regulatory approvals, or generate revenues. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Investor Relations Contact

+1 (787) 476-2350

ir@catalystcrew.ai View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp.





13.04.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News