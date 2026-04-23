EQS-News: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. / Key word(s): Financial

Catalyst Crew Technologies Appoints Vilma Casanova as Chief Operating Officer



23.04.2026 / 14:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



CARACAS, VENEZUELA - April 23, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. (OTC: CCTC) (the "Company"), a digital health and artificial intelligence technology company developing telehealth infrastructure and healthcare analytics platforms for emerging markets, today announced the appointment of Vilma Verónica Casanova Hernandez as Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Casanova brings experience in administrative operations, financial management, and client portfolio oversight across banking and corporate environments, with a focus on operational execution, financial coordination, and client-facing processes. Most recently, she has served as Coordinator of Credit and Collections at Nestle, where she has been responsible for managing national client portfolios, financial reporting, and coordination with commercial teams. Prior to her role at Nestle, Ms. Casanova held positions in administration and finance at Inversiones Simbi, where she was responsible for managing accounts receivable, financial reporting, and operational coordination. She also previously served as a business advisor at Banesco, where she was involved in client relationship management, financial product delivery, and team supervision. Ms. Casanova holds a degree in Business Administration from Colegio Universitario de Caracas. In her role as Chief Operating Officer, Ms. Casanova is expected to support the Company's operational development and execution, including the implementation, coordination, and scaling of its telehealth platform infrastructure and related healthcare technology initiatives in Venezuela. She will assist the Company through its initial deployment and testing phases and support the continued buildout of operational capabilities as the platform advances toward broader rollout, including alignment with applicable regulatory and compliance requirements. Dr. Kevin Rodan Levy, Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp., stated: "We are pleased to welcome Vilma to our leadership team at an important stage in the Company's development. As we transition from platform development toward operational execution, her experience in managing financial processes, coordinating client operations, and supporting day-to-day execution will play an important role in the continued buildout of our telehealth infrastructure and broader digital health ecosystem." The Company continues to advance the development and initial deployment of its digital health and artificial intelligence platform, including its telehealth infrastructure and AI-driven healthcare analytics capabilities. For more information, please visit https://catalystcrewai.com or review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov . About Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp. is an artificial intelligence-driven healthcare technology company focused on developing scalable digital health solutions for emerging markets, with an initial emphasis on Latin America. The Company is actively executing its strategic transition into AI-enabled healthcare and pursuing opportunities across telehealth infrastructure, remote patient monitoring, healthcare data analytics, and integrated digital care platforms designed to improve access, efficiency, and care coordination. Through technology development initiatives, strategic partnerships, and targeted acquisitions, CCTC is building an integrated healthcare technology platform positioned to address the growing demand for modernized healthcare delivery systems across emerging markets. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, leadership initiatives, strategic transactions, operational execution, regulatory matters, and future operations. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to successfully implement its business plan, secure financing, complete acquisitions, comply with regulatory requirements, and general market and economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Disclaimer This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company. The Company is a development-stage enterprise and has not generated revenues from its newly announced business direction. There can be no assurance that the Company will successfully implement its business plan, complete acquisitions, secure financing, obtain regulatory approvals, or generate revenues. Any investment decision should be made solely on the basis of information contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and other publicly available documents. The Company's securities involve a high degree of risk. Prospective investors are urged to carefully review all risk factors and disclosures contained in the Company's SEC filings before making any investment decision. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained herein. Investor Relations Contact

+1 (787) 476-2350

ir@catalystcrew.ai View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Catalyst Crew Technologies Corp.





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