Minesto AB: Minesto publishes Half-Year Report 2022

CEO Dr Martin Edlund: "There are immediate opportunities where our small scale systems and competitive LCOE profile make a difference".

Significant events April-June 2022

In April, Minesto launched a build-out plan for tidal energy arrays in the Faroe Islands . The plan includes four new verified sites with the potential to supply 40 percent of the country's growing electricity consumption, enabling the Faroe Islands to reach their policy goal of 100 percent renewable energy by 2030. Together with the local electricity company SEV, Minesto has presented the plan to a wide range of policy and local community stakeholders.

. The plan includes four new verified sites with the potential to supply 40 percent of the country's growing electricity consumption, enabling the to reach their policy goal of 100 percent renewable energy by 2030. Together with the local electricity company SEV, Minesto has presented the plan to a wide range of policy and local community stakeholders. In May, Minesto's first Dragon Class tidal powerplant "Dragon 4" (100 kW) was successfully launched in Vestmannasund, Faroe Islands . The first week of commissioning included satisfactory electricity production and verification of all core functionalities of the power plant. The kite generated first electricity to grid right "out of the box" and the commissioning plan was executed as planned.

After the end of the period

In July, Minesto announced that the first "Dragon 4" power plant unit had been successfully commissioned in grid-connected operation in Vestmannasund, Faroe Islands , and the company announced verified commercial performance fully in line with simulation results.

The Group in summary 1 January-30 June 2022

Total operating income amounted to SEK 23,502 thousand (21,196 thousand) and mainly included capitalised development work of SEK 21,929 thousand (19,896 thousand).

(21,196 thousand) and mainly included capitalised development work of (19,896 thousand). Operating loss was SEK -10,405 thousand (-9,058 thousand). The negative result is largely attributable to business development and administration related to technology development and includes costs such as personnel and consultants.

Earnings per share were SEK -0.06 (-0.05). The corresponding earnings per share including dilution of outstanding warrants were SEK -0.06 (-0.05).

At the end of the reporting period, the intangible assets amounted to SEK 345,463 thousand (274,051 thousand), of which capitalised development costs amounted to SEK 330,820 thousand (260,195 thousand), and patent expenses of SEK 14,643 thousand (13,856 thousand).

(274,051 thousand), of which capitalised development costs amounted to (260,195 thousand), and patent expenses of (13,856 thousand). Grants of SEK 32,937 thousand (9,701 thousand) were accrued during the reporting period, of which SEK 31,490 thousand (8,479 thousand) reduced the acquisition value of the capitalised development costs. During the period, payments of SEK 27,146 thousand (11,419 thousand) were received from public funding schemes.

(9,701 thousand) were accrued during the reporting period, of which (8,479 thousand) reduced the acquisition value of the capitalised development costs. During the period, payments of (11,419 thousand) were received from public funding schemes. Cash flow amounted to SEK -51,483 thousand (99,790 thousand).

At the end of the reporting period, equity amounted to SEK 530,069 thousand (546 ,298 thousand).

