Great Place to Work, Middle East: Great Place to Work Announces the 2022 Best Workplaces in Asia Representing Over 4.7 Million Employee Experiences

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Great Place to Work announced its 2022 Best Workplaces in Asia. The list is based on over 1 million survey responses across Asia and the Middle East, representing the experience of more than 4.7 million employees in the region. We are very excited to be recognizing 8 Multinational, 15 Large and 21 Small and Medium companies from the Middle East.





This recognition is based on confidential survey data assessing employee experiences of trust, innovation, company values and leadership. Companies are also evaluated on how well they are creating a For All workplace experience, inclusive of all employees no matter who they are or what they do.

Employees at winning workplaces are having a far superior experience than the global average. According to Great Place to Work data, 88% of employees at the Best Workplaces in Asia on average reported having a positive employee experience. For the average global workforce, only 55% of workers report a similarly positive experience.

The Best Workplaces in Asia show that investing in people is a proven path to business success. Those that can create a fair work environment that fills employees with pride will outperform the competition.

"Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Asia for putting the well-being of their employees first," said Michael C. Bush, Global CEO of Great Place to Work.

"During an incredibly challenging time for the region, these companies created equitable workplaces by providing flexibility and supporting their employees through strife. The Best Workplaces in Asia embody the mission of Great Place to Work and are indeed making work great work For All."

Commenting on this year's Best Workplaces in the Asia list, Ibrahim Mougharbel, Managing Director for the UAE, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait, Great Place to Work Middle East, said: "Despite the challenges we have faced during the pandemic, we are proud to witness even more continuous growth in employee culture awareness among leaders. Our Best Workplaces for this year have persevered through the time of unprecedented upheaval and have continued to persevere post-pandemic and we are here to celebrate them. We are therefore not celebrating companies; we are celebrating heroes."

Commenting on this year's Best Workplaces in the Asia list, Tanzeel Rehman, Managing Director for the KSA and Bahrain, Great Place to Work Middle East, said: "As a part of their organizational strategy, great workplaces throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia compete across different sectors in providing great workplace environments for ALL employees to ensure winning the war of local talent.

Companies from the Middle East recognized in the Best Workplaces in Asia List:



Multinational Category

Cisco

Chalhoub Group

Medtronic

Apparel Group

L'Occitane

Maersk

Hilti

Servier



Large Category

Nahdi Medical Company

Dubai Police Academy

Advanced Electronics Company

Leminar Group

FIVE Hotels & Resorts

Capital Market Authority

Dubai Electricity & Water Authority PJSC

Mcdonald's by RICC

Ajman Police

Solutions by STC

Dar Al Riyadh

Alhokair Fashion Retail

MenaBev

Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA)

SMSA Express Transportation Company LTD



Small & Medium Category

THE One

SARA Group

Charterhouse

Tajalla Creative Agency

AutoWorld

Pizza Express

Blue Ocean Academy

Center of Legal Studies & Research

TAWAL

Century Financial

Privilee

Transworld Group

Alkhabeer Capital

Eva Interiors

InoChem

International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC)

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority

Kinan

Hadi Express Exchange

Makkiyoon

PetroGas Piping

The Best Workplaces in Asia list is published here:

https://www.greatplacetowork.com/asia-2022

How Great Place to Work determines the Best Workplaces in Asia

Great Place to Work identifies Best Workplaces in Asia by surveying over 1 million employees in Asia and the Middle East about the key factors that create great workplaces for all and analyzing company workplace programs impacting over 4.7 million employees in the region.

To be considered, companies must first be identified as outstanding in their local region by appearing on one or more of our Best Workplaces lists in Greater China (including mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan), India, Indonesia, Japan, Kuwait, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, UAE, Vietnam during 2021 or early 2022.

Companies rank in three size categories: Small and Medium (10-499 employees); Large (500+); and Multinational. Multinational organizations are also assessed on their efforts to create great workplaces across multiple countries in the region. They must appear on at least two national lists in Asia and the Middle East and have at least 1,000 employees worldwide with at least 40% (or 5,000) of those employees located outside the headquarters country.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified companies and the Best Workplaces in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For and the World's Best lists published annually in Fortune. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All.

For more information and registering for the 2022 and 2023 lists: www.greatplacetowork.me

