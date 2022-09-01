MPC Energy Solutions N.V.: Dr. John Benjamin Schroeder joins Supervisory Board of MPC Energy Solutions

AMSTERDAM and OSLO, Norway, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MPC Energy Solutions ("MPCES") has today announced that Dr. John Benjamin Schroeder will join the company's supervisory board, effective 1 September 2022, replacing Dr. Ignace Van Meenen.

MPC Capital Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbh & Co. KG, which established MPCES in 2020 and still owns nearly 20% of the shares in the company, appointed Dr. Schroeder in accordance with the company's articles of association. Dr. Schroeder will join Ulf Holländer (Chairman), Kathryn Baker, Ellen Hanetho and Kjell Roland on the supervisory board.

The departing member Dr. Van Meenen recently became CEO of GFOS Group. "This is an exciting new chapter for me. It requires a lot of work and dedication. I am glad that MPC Energy Solutions found the perfect successor for my seat on the supervisory board", said Dr. Van Meenen.

Ulf Holländer, Chairman of MPCES's supervisory board commented: "Ignace played a key role guiding MPC Energy Solutions through its IPO. His counsel to the management board of the company has provided valuable direction and Ignace was a crucial member of the supervisory board. We wish him every success in his new venture."

The new appointee Dr. Schroeder is a Managing Partner at MPC Münchmeyer Petersen & Co. GmbH, a group of entities active in the shipping, real estate and renewable energy sectors. Dr. Schroeder has held an observer seat on the supervisory board of MPC Energy Solutions since the company's IPO. "I am already deeply familiar with the company, its projects and its business. I am grateful for this appointment and look forward to working with the management and members of the supervisory board," said Dr. Schroeder of the appointment.

MPC Energy Solutions is a global provider of sustainable energy and primarily focuses on low-carbon energy infrastructure, including solar and wind assets, and other hybrid and energy efficiency solutions. The Company participates in the full project lifecycle of renewable solutions, from early-stage development through construction and operation. More details at www.mpc-energysolutions.com

