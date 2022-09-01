Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.09.2022
Breaking News am Donnerstag! – Massiver Impact erwartet! Unglaublich stark: Marktführerschaft fix?
01.09.2022
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, September 1

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Director Declaration

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ('the Company') hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Jane Lewis, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc with effect from today, following the combination of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc and The Scottish Investment Trust PLC through a scheme of reconstruction.

All enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2427

1 September 2022

