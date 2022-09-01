BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director Declaration

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



Director Declaration

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ('the Company') hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Jane Lewis, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc with effect from today, following the combination of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc and The Scottish Investment Trust PLC through a scheme of reconstruction.

All enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 2427

1 September 2022

