BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
London, September 1
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
Director Declaration
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ('the Company') hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Jane Lewis, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc with effect from today, following the combination of JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc and The Scottish Investment Trust PLC through a scheme of reconstruction.
All enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2427
1 September 2022
