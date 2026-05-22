BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155)





ANNOUNCEMENT OF QUARTERLY INTERIM DIVIDEND



22 May 2026



The Board of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is pleased to announce that the first quarterly interim dividend in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2026 of 5.50p per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors, payable on 17 July 2026 to holders of ordinary shares on the register at the close of business on 19 June 2026 (ex-dividend date is 18 June 2026).





Enquiries:



Kevin Mayger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary



Telephone: 020 7743 1098