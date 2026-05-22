BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Board Changes

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Board Changes

The Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Guy Elliott as a non-executive director of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (the Company) with effect from 22 May 2026.

Mr Elliott brings a wealth of expertise and experience from his career in the global mining industry. He was formerly Chief Financial Officer of Rio Tinto and Rio Tinto Ltd from 2002 to April 2013, Guy remained Senior Executive Director of these companies until the end of 2013.

From 2007 to 2010, Guy was a Non-executive Director of Cadbury, serving as Chair of its Audit Committee from 2008 to 2009 and as Senior Independent Director from 2008 to 2010. He was Non-executive Director of Royal Dutch Shell from 2010 to 2017, where he chaired the Audit Committee for five years; and Deputy Chair & Senior Independent Director of SABMiller from 2013 to 2016.



Other previous roles include being a Member of the UK Takeover Panel from 2012 to 2017, where he was Chair of the Code Committee.

Mr Elliott will serve as a member of the Company's Audit and Risk Committee and the Management Engagement Committee. He does not currently hold any ordinary shares in the Company.

There is no other information required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 6.4.8R in respect of Mr Elliott.

The Board has also appointed Marion Sears, an existing Non- Executive Director, as its Senior Independent Director, with immediate effect.

Chip Goodyear, the Chairman of the Company said: "We welcome Guy to our Board and look forward to benefitting from his extensive mining and financial experience. I am also pleased that Marion has agreed to take on the role of Senior Independent Director. I thank Judith for the valuable contribution she has made to the Trust during her tenure."

Kevin Mayger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Date: 22 May 2026