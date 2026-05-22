BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI:
LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
Results of Annual General Meeting
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The results of the poll were as follows:
Votes
Votes
% of Available Voting Rights*
Votes
Resolution 1
45,376,857
99.70%
134,870
0.30%
24.42%
68,213
Resolution 2
45,116,886
99.39%
274,780
0.61%
24.35%
188,274
Resolution 3
45,040,557
99.29%
322,067
0.71%
24.34%
217,316
Resolution 4
45,442,144
99.83%
75,438
0.17%
24.42%
62,358
Resolution 5
42,163,022
92.77%
3,285,000
7.23%
24.38%
131,918
Resolution 6
44,418,826
97.74%
1,028,907
2.26%
24.38%
132,207
Resolution 7
44,285,196
97.47%
1,148,927
2.53%
24.38%
145,817
Resolution 8
45,291,392
99.66%
153,546
0.34%
24.38%
135,002
Resolution 9
45,201,444
99.43%
259,809
0.57%
24.39%
118,687
Resolution 10
45,341,256
99.69%
140,900
0.31%
24.40%
97,784
Resolution 11
43,913,295
96.47%
1,607,351
3.53%
24.42%
59,294
Resolution 12
45,263,361
99.53%
211,552
0.47%
24.40%
105,007
Resolution 13
45,208,592
99.43%
259,174
0.57%
24.40%
112,174
Resolution 14
45,300,626
99.57%
193,573
0.43%
24.41%
85,741
Resolution 15
45,267,476
99.47%
243,086
0.53%
24.42%
69,378
*Available Voting Rights equals 186,379,036
22 May 2026