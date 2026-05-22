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WKN: 889250 | ISIN: GB0005774855 | Ticker-Symbol: 14F
München
21.05.26 | 08:10
11,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,10011,40015:55
PR Newswire
22.05.2026 15:42 Uhr
102 Leser
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BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI: LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Results of Annual General Meeting

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.


The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

The results of the poll were as follows:

Votes
For


%

Votes
Against


%

% of Available Voting Rights*

Votes
Withheld

Resolution 1

45,376,857

99.70%

134,870

0.30%

24.42%

68,213

Resolution 2

45,116,886

99.39%

274,780

0.61%

24.35%

188,274

Resolution 3

45,040,557

99.29%

322,067

0.71%

24.34%

217,316

Resolution 4

45,442,144

99.83%

75,438

0.17%

24.42%

62,358

Resolution 5

42,163,022

92.77%

3,285,000

7.23%

24.38%

131,918

Resolution 6

44,418,826

97.74%

1,028,907

2.26%

24.38%

132,207

Resolution 7

44,285,196

97.47%

1,148,927

2.53%

24.38%

145,817

Resolution 8

45,291,392

99.66%

153,546

0.34%

24.38%

135,002

Resolution 9

45,201,444

99.43%

259,809

0.57%

24.39%

118,687

Resolution 10

45,341,256

99.69%

140,900

0.31%

24.40%

97,784

Resolution 11

43,913,295

96.47%

1,607,351

3.53%

24.42%

59,294

Resolution 12

45,263,361

99.53%

211,552

0.47%

24.40%

105,007

Resolution 13

45,208,592

99.43%

259,174

0.57%

24.40%

112,174

Resolution 14

45,300,626

99.57%

193,573

0.43%

24.41%

85,741

Resolution 15

45,267,476

99.47%

243,086

0.53%

24.42%

69,378


*Available Voting Rights equals 186,379,036


22 May 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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