BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 22

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI: LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



Results of Annual General Meeting



BlackRock World Mining Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.



The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



The results of the poll were as follows:



Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% % of Available Voting Rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 45,376,857 99.70% 134,870 0.30% 24.42% 68,213 Resolution 2 45,116,886 99.39% 274,780 0.61% 24.35% 188,274 Resolution 3 45,040,557 99.29% 322,067 0.71% 24.34% 217,316 Resolution 4 45,442,144 99.83% 75,438 0.17% 24.42% 62,358 Resolution 5 42,163,022 92.77% 3,285,000 7.23% 24.38% 131,918 Resolution 6 44,418,826 97.74% 1,028,907 2.26% 24.38% 132,207 Resolution 7 44,285,196 97.47% 1,148,927 2.53% 24.38% 145,817 Resolution 8 45,291,392 99.66% 153,546 0.34% 24.38% 135,002 Resolution 9 45,201,444 99.43% 259,809 0.57% 24.39% 118,687 Resolution 10 45,341,256 99.69% 140,900 0.31% 24.40% 97,784 Resolution 11 43,913,295 96.47% 1,607,351 3.53% 24.42% 59,294 Resolution 12 45,263,361 99.53% 211,552 0.47% 24.40% 105,007 Resolution 13 45,208,592 99.43% 259,174 0.57% 24.40% 112,174 Resolution 14 45,300,626 99.57% 193,573 0.43% 24.41% 85,741 Resolution 15 45,267,476 99.47% 243,086 0.53% 24.42% 69,378



*Available Voting Rights equals 186,379,036



22 May 2026