Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 09.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 670 internationalen Medien
Der NFT ist tot! Lang lebe der NFT! Warum diese Aktie Sinn ergibt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.09.2022 | 18:10
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Board Changes

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Board Changes

PR Newswire

London, September 9

ATLANTISJAPAN GROWTH FUND LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 30709)
LEI Number: 5493004IW0LDG0OPGL69
(The "Company")

9 SEPTEMBER 2022

Board Changes


In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.13R, the Company advises of the following changes to the Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited audit committee;

-Philip Ehrmann who joined the Board of the Company on 25 October 2013 and was appointed to the Audit Committee on 25 October 2013 and has stood down as Chair of the Audit Committee. Philip Ehrmann will remain a Director of the Company Board until the Annual General Meeting in September 2023.

-Richard Pavry who joined the Board of the Company and Audit Committee on 1 August 2016 has been elected as Chair of the Audit Committee.

-Noel Lamb who joined the Board of the Company on 1 February 2011 and was appointed to the Audit Committee on 1 February 2011 has stood down from the Audit Committee, and will remain Chair of the
Board of the Company until the Annual General Meeting in September 2023.

-Yuki Soga who joined the Board of the Company on 1 July 2021 has been appointed as Senior Independent Director of the Company.

Company's website: https://atlantisjapangrowthfund.com/literature


Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


END

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.