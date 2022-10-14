Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.: Ping An Ranks 5th Among Global Insurance Companies, Tops China's Financial Companies in Forbes' World's Best Employers 2022

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) was recognized in Forbes' World Best Employers 2022, ranking first among China's financial companies, 5th among global insurance companies, 8th among all China companies on the list and 211th in the world overall.





The World's Best Employers ranking, released on October 11, was jointly prepared by Forbes and Statista, a market research firm. To determine the top employers in corporate impact and image, talent development, gender equality and social responsibility, Statista surveyed 150,000 full-time and part-time employees from multinational companies and organizations in 57 countries and selected 800 companies with the highest overall ratings. According to Forbes, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, employees said they care about goal-oriented work, higher salaries, better benefits and promotion opportunities, and work-life balance.

Ping An has always been inclusive for talent. Ping An attracts first-class professionals from China and around the world to empower the Group's management. Ping An aims to build a strong team through continuous training and development. The Group's talent strategy has driven Ping An's business development and transformation, lifting Ping An's corporate governance to international standards and internationalizing Ping An's business management. Of the five foreign experts in China's financial sector who have been awarded the Friendship Award by Chinese government, all are from Ping An. While supporting Ping An's sustainable and steady development, these executives have also contributed to the innovation, management and system improvement of China's financial sector.

Talent is the core asset of an enterprise. Ping An endeavors to diversify its talent pool and continue to improve standards and systems in talent acquisition. It also continues to innovate in talent development. In August 2022, Ping An's mobile learning platform Zhi Niao won the Progress Award in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence and Progress Award in Learning Technology Implementation in Brandon Hall Group's Human Capital Management Excellence Award for its outstanding technology and innovative practices.

Ping An's Statement on the Rights and Interests of Employees of Ping An Group promises to protect the legitimate rights and interests of every employee and adopt anti-discrimination regulations to eliminate unfair treatment in recruitment, onboarding, training, promotion and rewards. The Group strictly complies with national regulations and policies and requirements of local governments, including protecting the legitimate rights and interests of female employees through comprehensive support for pregnancy and childbirth.

Ping An will continue to uphold its core philosophy of "Expertise Creates Value", adhere to the "finance + healthcare" technology-driven strategy, and value employees' growth and protection of their rights and interests. As a team, Ping An will promote sustainable growth for employees, customers, shareholders and society.

