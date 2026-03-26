EQS-Ad-hoc: Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. / Key word(s): Dividend payments

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.: PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION OF FINAL DIVIDEND



26-March-2026 / 13:47 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD. PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION OF FINAL DIVIDEND (26 March 2026, Shenzhen, China) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or the "Company") (HKEX: 2318 (HKD counter) and 82318 (RMB counter); SSE: 601318) today announced that the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") proposed to distribute a final dividend (the "Final Dividend") of RMB1.75 (tax inclusive) per share in cash for the year ended 31 December 2025. The proposed distribution of the Final Dividend is subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") at the forthcoming annual general meeting (the "AGM") to be held on Wednesday, 20 May 2026. For holders of H Shares, the Final Dividend will be payable on or about 15 July 2026 to Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of H Shares on 9 June 2026. Upon the proposed distribution of the Final Dividend being approved by the AGM, the Company will withhold the enterprise income tax as well as the individual income tax on the Final Dividend in accordance with the laws for the Shareholders whose names appear on the register of members of H Shares on 9 June 2026. A circular containing, inter alia, details of (i) the proposed distribution of the Final Dividend; and (ii) the notice of AGM will be issued to the Shareholders in due course. End of Inside Information ________________________________________________________________________ Language: English Company: Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. 47th, 48th, 109th, 110th, 111th and 112th Floors Ping An Finance Center, No. 5033 Yitian Road Futian District, Shenzhen Guangdong Province, China Email: Internet: ISIN: Listed: Open Market (Quotation Board), Frankfurt Stock Exchange EQS News ID: End of Announcement



End of Inside Information



26-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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