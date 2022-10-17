WeVee.com: eMobility: WeVee is announcing its partnership with Enel X Way Germany

LONDON and BERLIN, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WeVee and Enel X Way Germany, the German division of Enel Group's new company dedicated to electric mobility, reached an agreement through which the award winning JuiceBox charging stations will be available at preferential rates to all WeVee corporate clients. This is a first step of the cooperation between WeVee and Enel X Way, empowering the companies' joint missions of accelerating the switch to clean mobility and sustainable commuting, trying to extend such agreements to other countries in the future.

"Adding fast onsite charging through JuiceBox enhances our client's ability to attract and motivate employees, quickly increase fleet electrification as well as reduce and track C02 emissions. It is an exciting step towards a cleaner, sustainable future for the generations to come, and we are proud to be teaming up with Enel X Way" Says Francesca Spengos Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of WeVee Technologies.

"By breaking down electric vehicle price barriers and enabling employees, especially those not eligible for company cars, to drive a brand-new eV, WeVee will offer Enel X Way's JuiceBox directly to its corporate clients as added convenience of fast charging at the workplace and through its extensive German network of over 550 corporate clients and selected automotive dealerships" says Wolfgang Pfafferott, Country Manager of WeVee Germany.

"With JuiceBox, our users can not only charge conveniently and sustainably at home but, thanks to the JuicePass app, they can also achieve the same convenience on the road, at home and abroad when using public charging infrastructure. Drivers can use the JuicePass app from anywhere to access their charging history as well as to start and stop the charging process, schedule charging and select other charging modes without having to be near their vehicle. With our powerful Energy Services, we leave nothing to be desired when it comes to controlling the charging process," said Rolf Nikolaidis, General Manager of Enel X Way Germany.

WeVee Technologies is a cleantech company dedicated to developing, operating and licensing technology platforms, which accelerate the switch to e-mobility and sustainable consumption. Headquartered in London with its Central European Operations based in The Netherlands, WeVee's Technology Platforms and Services include the Travel & Navigation Community App, that brings turn by turn navigation, personalized amenity based route planning and charging via its unified single payment gateway solution to 260k European charging stations. WeVee's B2B eMaaS Platform (eMobility as a Service Corporate Employer Leasing Platform) delivers a fully managed service from order to delivery via a customised plug' n play platform, enabling quick implementation of country-specific benefits schemes and accountable ESG activity, without incremental effort for the employer.

With over 400 make/models to choose from and real-time personalised pricing, ordered in 5 steps, saving employees up to 40% on private leasing.

Enel X Way is the Enel Group's new company dedicated to electric mobility. Currently, Enel X Way operates in 16 countries and manages over 380,000 charging points, both directly and through roaming agreements in place around the world. As a global platform for e-Mobility, the company is focused on developing flexible charging technologies and solutions to improve the customer experience and to enable the electrification of transport for consumers, businesses, cities and public administrations.

