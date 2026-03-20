

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Enel (ENEL.MI, ENL.DE) reported that its fiscal 2025 profit attributable to owners of the parent declined to 4.2 billion euros from 7.0 billion euros, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 0.39 euros compared to 0.67 euros. Ordinary EBITDA was 22.87 billion euros, an increase of 0.3%. Net of the effects of changes in the scope of consolidation, mainly attributable to the sale of electricity distribution and generation activities in Peru and of distribution networks in certain municipalities in the provinces of Milan and Brescia in Italy, ordinary EBITDA increased 2.0%, for the period. Net ordinary income was 7.01 billion euros, a decrease of 1.7%. Net of changes in the scope of consolidation, net ordinary income increased by 5.7%. Net ordinary earnings per share was 0.69 euros, up 1.4%. Net of the changes in the scope of consolidation, net ordinary earnings per share growth was 6.2%.



Fiscal 2025 revenue increased to 80.35 billion euros from 78.95 billion euros, last year. The company said the change is mainly attributable to the Thermal Generation and Trading business line due to greater volumes traded on the wholesale market compared with the previous fiscal year.



At last close, Enel shares were trading at 9.44 euros, down 1.53%.



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