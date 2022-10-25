Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 25.10.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Takeover Spekulation entfacht! Hier spielt die Musik des Kursgewinnes!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851399 ISIN: US4592001014 Ticker-Symbol: IBM 
Tradegate
25.10.22
16:21 Uhr
132,28 Euro
-2,18
-1,62 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
132,62132,7217:01
132,60132,7417:01
PR Newswire
25.10.2022 | 16:33
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

International Business Machines Corp - Dividend Declaration


IBM BOARD APPROVES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

ARMONK, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The IBM (NYSE: IBM) board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.65 per common share, payable December 10, 2022 to stockholders of record November 10, 2022.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/95470/ibm_logo.jpg

With the payment of the December 10 dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

Contact:
Tim Davidson
914-844-7847
tfdavids@us.ibm.com

IBM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.