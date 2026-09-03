Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines Strengthens Supply Chain Intelligence Through Strategic Partnership with Altana

Investment to accelerate the production of trusted, high-performing, NDAA-compliant drone components at scale

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 3, 2026 / Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American:UMAC), a leading manufacturer of NDAA-compliant drone components, today announced a strategic partnership with Altana, the world's first AI network for global trade, to strengthen the supply chain infrastructure supporting its expanding U.S. manufacturing operations.

As Unusual Machines grows its portfolio of drone components, the Company is investing in technologies that strengthen supplier verification, improve product traceability, and simplify the engineering, sourcing, and manufacturing processes required to support evolving customer and regulatory expectations.

"Building reliable, high-performing products starts with trusted suppliers," said Jason Reels, Vice President of Supply Chain at Unusual Machines. "Our customers are navigating increasingly complex sourcing requirements. This relationship gives us greater visibility across our supply chain, helping us move faster and deliver the quality our customers expect as we scale."

Altana's AI-powered trade network will help Unusual Machines validate suppliers and product lines, streamline compliance with the National Defense Authorization Act and Federal Communications Commission regulations, and support documentation for the Defense Contract Management Agency's Blue UAS Framework. Together, these capabilities reduce manual effort, shorten qualification timelines, and strengthen supply chain execution.

"As demand for U.S.-made drone components grows, manufacturers need a foundation that scales with them rather than one they rebuild each time requirements change," said Charlie Kindermann, VP of Global Public Sector at Altana. "Unusual Machines is at the forefront of this movement, and we're pleased to support them as they connect to Altana's network, which already supports transparency across the ecosystem."

About Unusual Machines, Inc.

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low-latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing, multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $25.2 billion and is set to reach $156 billion by 2034. For more information, please visit unusualmachines.com.

About Altana

Altana is the world's first agentic platform for global trade, connecting government and industry across global value chains to strengthen security and resilience. Altana helps federal agencies and the Defense Industrial Base gain deep-tier insight into their supply chains, automate compliance and risk monitoring, and collaborate across trusted value chains - strengthening industrial security, advancing a more resilient domestic supplier base, and accelerating the delivery of trusted capabilities to the warfighter. Customers include U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Space Force, the UK Ministry of Defence, and NATO's Support and Procurement Agency. To learn more, visit altana.ai.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect," and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include the anticipated benefits of this strategic relationship and its impact upon our supply chain. The results expected by some or all of these forward-looking statements may not occur. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance, and are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that affect our ability to achieve these results include; the risks that our inventory buildup may become obsolete or that we cannot sell such inventory at reasonable margins; our ability to manage our growth including rapid scaling of our workforce and facilities; risks relating to manufacturing bugs, delays, or capacity constraints; risks related to new product and process introductions reducing gross margins; the availability of a satisfactory labor pool to meet our planned growth; potential supply chain issues; risks related to our customer concentration; and the Risk Factors contained in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC and our Prospectus Supplement filed with the SEC on March 19, 2026. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:

investors@unusualmachines.com

Media Contact:

media@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-strengthens-supply-chain-intelligence-through-strategic-part-1216185