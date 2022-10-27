ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Result of AGM

Anglesey Mining plc AIM:AYM

Result of AGM

Anglesey Mining plc, the UK minerals development company, is pleased to report that all resolutions put to the Annual General Meeting held earlier today were passed unanimously.

The valid proxies recorded in respect of voting at the meeting were as follows:

Resolution In Favour Against Withheld 1 To receive the report and accounts 66,954,179 84,970 86,146 2 To approve the directors' remuneration report 66,906,454 141,695 77,146 3 To approve the directors' remuneration policy 66,906,454 141,695 77,146 4 To reappoint John F. Kearney as a director 66,930,527 117,622 77,146 5 To reappoint Jo Battershill as a director 66,930,527 117,622 77,146 6 To reappoint Howard Miller as a director 66,930,527 117,622 77,146 7 To reappoint Danesh Varma as a director 66,789,977 258,172 77,146 8 To confirm Namrata Verma as a director 66,769,404 278,745 77,146 9 To confirm Andrew King as a director 66,789,977 258,172 77,146 10 To appoint UHY FDW as auditor 66,759,977 284,172 81,146 11 To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor 66,806,527 241,622 77,146 12 To authorise the directors to issue new share capital 66,769,404 355,891 0

Notes

Votes were received in respect of 67,125,295 shares representing 24% of the issued share capital. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the chairman have been included in the "For" total. The full text of the resolutions is shown in the notice of the AGM which is available in the annual report and on the Company's website at www.angleseymining.co.uk.

Total voting rights

The issued ordinary share capital of the company is 280,675,721 shares with voting rights; there are no shares in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations which will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the company, or any change to that interest, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:



Anglesey Mining plc

Jo Battershill, Chief Executive - Tel: +44 (0)7540 366000

John Kearney, Chairman - Tel: +1 416 362 6686

Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy / Lauren O'Sullivan - Tel: +353 1 679 6363

WH Ireland

Joint Corporate Broker

Katy Mitchell / Harry Ansell - Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

Canaccord Genuity Limited

Joint Corporate Broker

James Asensio / Harry Rees - Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Scout Advisory Limited

Investor Relations Consultant

Sean Wade - Tel: +44 (0) 7464 609025

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71