Donnerstag, 27.10.2022
STRONG BUY! Technisches Setup und Übernahmefantasie schüren Kursfeuer!
WKN: 876817 ISIN: GB0000320472 Ticker-Symbol: 4A0 
Frankfurt
27.10.22
08:02 Uhr
0,014 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
27.10.2022 | 15:34
ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, October 26

Anglesey Mining plc AIM:AYM

Result of AGM

Anglesey Mining plc, the UK minerals development company, is pleased to report that all resolutions put to the Annual General Meeting held earlier today were passed unanimously.

The valid proxies recorded in respect of voting at the meeting were as follows:

ResolutionIn FavourAgainstWithheld
1To receive the report and accounts66,954,17984,97086,146
2To approve the directors' remuneration report66,906,454141,69577,146
3To approve the directors' remuneration policy66,906,454141,69577,146
4To reappoint John F. Kearney as a director66,930,527117,62277,146
5To reappoint Jo Battershill as a director66,930,527117,62277,146
6To reappoint Howard Miller as a director66,930,527117,62277,146
7To reappoint Danesh Varma as a director66,789,977258,17277,146
8To confirm Namrata Verma as a director66,769,404278,74577,146
9To confirm Andrew King as a director66,789,977258,17277,146
10To appoint UHY FDW as auditor66,759,977284,17281,146
11To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor66,806,527241,62277,146
12To authorise the directors to issue new share capital66,769,404355,8910

Notes

  1. Votes were received in respect of 67,125,295 shares representing 24% of the issued share capital.
  2. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the chairman have been included in the "For" total.
  3. The full text of the resolutions is shown in the notice of the AGM which is available in the annual report and on the Company's website at www.angleseymining.co.uk.

Total voting rights

The issued ordinary share capital of the company is 280,675,721 shares with voting rights; there are no shares in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations which will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the company, or any change to that interest, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information, please contact:


Anglesey Mining plc

Jo Battershill, Chief Executive - Tel: +44 (0)7540 366000

John Kearney, Chairman - Tel: +1 416 362 6686

Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy / Lauren O'Sullivan - Tel: +353 1 679 6363

WH Ireland

Joint Corporate Broker

Katy Mitchell / Harry Ansell - Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

Canaccord Genuity Limited

Joint Corporate Broker

James Asensio / Harry Rees - Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000

Scout Advisory Limited

Investor Relations Consultant

Sean Wade - Tel: +44 (0) 7464 609025

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71

© 2022 PR Newswire
