ANGLESEY MINING PLC - Result of AGM
London, October 26
Anglesey Mining plc AIM:AYM
Result of AGM
Anglesey Mining plc, the UK minerals development company, is pleased to report that all resolutions put to the Annual General Meeting held earlier today were passed unanimously.
The valid proxies recorded in respect of voting at the meeting were as follows:
|Resolution
|In Favour
|Against
|Withheld
|1
|To receive the report and accounts
|66,954,179
|84,970
|86,146
|2
|To approve the directors' remuneration report
|66,906,454
|141,695
|77,146
|3
|To approve the directors' remuneration policy
|66,906,454
|141,695
|77,146
|4
|To reappoint John F. Kearney as a director
|66,930,527
|117,622
|77,146
|5
|To reappoint Jo Battershill as a director
|66,930,527
|117,622
|77,146
|6
|To reappoint Howard Miller as a director
|66,930,527
|117,622
|77,146
|7
|To reappoint Danesh Varma as a director
|66,789,977
|258,172
|77,146
|8
|To confirm Namrata Verma as a director
|66,769,404
|278,745
|77,146
|9
|To confirm Andrew King as a director
|66,789,977
|258,172
|77,146
|10
|To appoint UHY FDW as auditor
|66,759,977
|284,172
|81,146
|11
|To authorise the directors to determine the remuneration of the auditor
|66,806,527
|241,622
|77,146
|12
|To authorise the directors to issue new share capital
|66,769,404
|355,891
|0
Notes
- Votes were received in respect of 67,125,295 shares representing 24% of the issued share capital.
- Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the chairman have been included in the "For" total.
- The full text of the resolutions is shown in the notice of the AGM which is available in the annual report and on the Company's website at www.angleseymining.co.uk.
Total voting rights
The issued ordinary share capital of the company is 280,675,721 shares with voting rights; there are no shares in treasury.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations which will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in the company, or any change to that interest, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
For further information, please contact:
Anglesey Mining plc
Jo Battershill, Chief Executive - Tel: +44 (0)7540 366000
John Kearney, Chairman - Tel: +1 416 362 6686
Davy
Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker
Brian Garrahy / Lauren O'Sullivan - Tel: +353 1 679 6363
WH Ireland
Joint Corporate Broker
Katy Mitchell / Harry Ansell - Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666
Canaccord Genuity Limited
Joint Corporate Broker
James Asensio / Harry Rees - Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 8000
Scout Advisory Limited
Investor Relations Consultant
Sean Wade - Tel: +44 (0) 7464 609025
LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71