15 November 2022

Augmentum Fintech plc

Investor Meet Company: Investor Presentation

Augmentum Fintech plc (LSE: AUGM) ("Augmentum" or the "Company"), the only UK publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector, will host an investor presentation at 12.00 p.m. on 24 November 2022 where Tim Levene, CEO of Augmentum Fintech, will present the Company's financial results for the six months ended 30 September 2022.

This presentation will be via the Investor Meet Company platform and is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via the Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 9am the day before the meeting or at any time during the live presentation.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Augmentum Fintech plc via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/augmentum-fintech-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow Augmentum Fintech plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

END

Augmentum Fintech

Tim Levene, Portfolio Manager

Nigel Szembel, Investor Relations

+44 (0)20 3961 5420

+44 (0)7802 362088

nigel@augmentum.vc Peel Hunt LLP

Liz Yong, Luke Simpson, Huw Jeremy (Investment Banking) +44 (0)20 7418 8900 Singer Capital Markets

Harry Gooden, Robert Peel, Alaina Wong (Investment Banking) +44 (0)20 7496 3000 Frostrow Capital LLP

Paul Griggs, Company Secretary +44 (0)20 3709 8733

Press and Media +44 (0)20 3961 5420

press@augmentum.vc

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector. Augmentum is the UK's only publicly listed investment company focusing on the fintech sector in the UK and wider Europe, having launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.