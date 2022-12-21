Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
2023 Top-Stock! Warum sich die Industrie um diesen Pennystock schart...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.12.2022 | 09:06
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Special Projects and Services: SPS Announces its Annual Kidnap, Ransom and Extortion Global Insights Report 2022

HEREFORD, England, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPS is delighted to announce the publication of its Annual Global Insights Report 2022 to assist and inform travellers and the travel industry of Kidnap, Ransom, Extortion and Piracy events around the world according to their dedicated crisis management experts and intelligence. For over 30 years, SPS has been training and advising businesses and individuals across the globe to effectively address complex crisis management scenarios. SPS's tactical intelligence included in this report will keep people safe, reduce supply chain risks, protect assets, and enable better allocation of security resources to where they are needed most.

SPS Logo

"We are delighted to be able to offer this video and intelligence to our clients," said Andy Young, CEO at SPS. "We believe it will make a significant impact on decisions made by travellers to mitigate their risks going into 2023.

To view the report, visit www.sps-global.com/insights

About SPS

The SPS Global Assistance Group is a specialist global risk management and assistance business. Consisting of five international subsidiary companies, including Special Projects and Services Limited, which was established in 1991. The multinational business has offices in the United Kingdom, Singapore, South Africa, and Republic of Ireland. With a dedicated 24/7 Global Response Centre, SPS promises proprietary technological support systems and expert specialists, which collectively enable the business to proactively and effectively handle worldwide crisis response and evacuation situations. For more information visit, www.sps-global.com #Reassuringlythere

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1910156/SPS_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sps-announces-its-annual-kidnap-ransom-and-extortion-global-insights-report-2022-301707589.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.