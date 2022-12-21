Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 21.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
2023 Top-Stock! Warum sich die Industrie um diesen Pennystock schart...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.12.2022 | 18:12
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global AI Summit: (SDAIA): Smartathon Challenge Continues to Welcome Those Wishing to Join Until January 8, 2023

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Smart Cities Challenge", launched during the second edition of the Global AI Summit, continues to welcome those wishing to join until January 8, 2023. The Challenge is organized through a strategic partnership between the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Saudi Data & AI Authority, Royal Commission for Riyadh City, and Riyadh Region Municipality.

The Challenge, which will be held virtually, aims to develop modern solutions to improve the urban landscape in the cities of the Kingdom, find technological solutions that contribute to detecting and reducing visual pollution, and benefit from local and global expertise in finding solutions using data and AI.

The Challenge aims to stimulate and develop talents and competencies in the fields of smart cities as well as data and AI and position the Kingdom as a global leader in the elite league of data-driven economies. Also, the Challenge targets data scientists, AI practitioners, and students around the world with prizes for a total of up to "one million" Saudi riyals.

Those wishing to join the challenge competitions can register and get more information via the link: https://smartathon.hackerearth.com/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sdaia-smartathon-challenge-continues-to-welcome-those-wishing-to-join-until-january-8-2023-301708428.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.