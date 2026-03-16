

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - EssilorLuxottica and Dolce&Gabbana announced the extension of their current license agreement through 2050. Under this renewed partnership, EssilorLuxottica will continue to develop, produce, and distribute prescription frames and sunglasses worldwide under the Dolce&Gabbana brand, reinforcing the long-term collaboration between the two companies in the global eyewear market.



'Since 2004, EssilorLuxottica and Dolce&Gabbana have carried forward a solid partnership, capable of combining strong business results, creative vision, and the development of a shared project. The strengthening of the long-term partnership we are signing confirms the mutual confidence in the future and in the opportunities that both companies will be able to seize by continuing to work together in the years ahead,' said Alfonso Dolce, Chief Executive Officer of Dolce&Gabbana.



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