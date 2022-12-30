Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Fast 120% an einem Tag! - Warum jetzt noch einmal schnell sein!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 862837 ISIN: US8447411088 Ticker-Symbol: SWN 
Tradegate
30.12.22
08:00 Uhr
31,050 Euro
-0,245
-0,78 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,11531,30511:56
31,11531,30511:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO31,050-0,78 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.