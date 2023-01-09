Trina Solar Energy Development Pte. Ltd.: Trina Solar's 210mm n-type i-TOPCon cells roll off production line

SINGAPORE, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2022 drew to a close, Trina Solar's 210mm n-type i-TOPCon cells rolled off the production line in its 8GW factory in Suqian, Jiangsu province. These n-type cells will be used to produce the new generation Vertex N modules, with power output up to 605W and efficiency reaching 22.4%. Full-scale production will guarantee delivery while improving all-round competitiveness and creating greater value for customers.





Construction of the 8GW 210mm n-type i-TOPCon cell factory in Suqian, which covers about 70,000 square meters, began in July, and manufacturing equipment was installed at the end of November. Trina Solar's ability to have all of this up and running by December 30 demonstrates yet again the company's operational agility. Highly advanced technology is being used on the production line, including in quality control.

The production line is mainly used for producing 210mm n-type i-TOPCon cells, used for the newly launched Vertex N 605W modules. Benefiting from the innovative cell size and low-voltage, the Vertex N 605W modules are perfectly fit for 104-meter-long trackers, with no waste of space. Six to 12 more 605W modules can be connected on the trackers than is the case with conventional n-type 72-cell and 78-cell modules. The Vertex N 605W modules are thus considered trackers' best partner, and they can further reduce BOS costs.

As p-type PERC approaches its efficiency limits, it is critical that production of n-type cells, which began to be commercialized last year, be stepped up.

Trina Solar is well prepared for maintaining its technology leadership and achieving rapid capacity expansion. Seven years ago the company began to concentrate on developing n-type cell technology and built the utility-scale n-type empirical base in Menghe, Jiangsu province, in 2016. Additionally, the company delivered a total of 500MW i-TOPCon modules for two Top Runner projects in Tongchuan, Shaanxi province, and Changzhi, Shanxi province, in 2019, and established a pilot line of 500MW n-type i-TOPCon modules based on the 210mm product technology platform in 2021. The module capacity of Trina Solar's 210mm n-type technology is expected to reach 30GW this year.

210mm technology leads the global application of 600W+ modules in the p-type era, becoming an industry-wide global trend. In the new n-type era, 210mm technology and n-type technology will work together to make the most of the advantages of the four keys that unlock low LCOE, namely high power, high efficiency, high energy yield and high reliability. In doing so, Trina Solar will maintain its leadership and meet increasing market demand for ultra-high performance PV modules.

