Backed by AUD 5.6 million ($3.8 million) in funds through the Australian Renewable Energy Agency's (ARENA's) ultra low-cost solar (ULCS) research and development funding round, the University of New South Wales (UNSW) is conducting an AUD 18 million commercial perovskite and perovskite-silicon tandem modules field test. Run in partnership with Chinese solar technology company Trina Solar, Chinese high-tech company MicroQuanta, the United Kingdom-based University of Surrey, and Australian science and research organisation CSIRO, modules have been sourced confidentially from multiple manufacturers. ...

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