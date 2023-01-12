SHAREit to drive growth for EU game developers at Pocket Gamer Connects London

With a focus on gaming, e-commerce, fintech, foodtech and OTT, SHAREit is the gateway for developers and marketing partners to access communities in emerging European markets

With aims to drive game growth with near distance transmission app sharing, SHAREit's Arunabh Madhur, Regional VP and Head Business EMEA at SHAREit Group, will be joining a panel discussion The ultimate growth hack: The smart approach to paid and organic user acquisition campaigns to share its expertise with developing markets, and how it makes digital content accessible to all, especially for offline communities in emerging markets around the world and within Europe.

SHAREit Group's diversified suite of applications, including the core app SHAREit, has been installed by nearly 2.4 billion users worldwide. Its massive game-sharing network through near distance transmission can help developers unlock continued user growth and monetization for mobile games now and in the future.

Home to developers like King, Rovio, Ubisoft, Gameloft, Supercell and many more companies leading the charge in the EU, the mobile gaming industry in Europe has a market volume of £12.42 billion in 2022 . It is the only category of software sales that did not decline in 2021, standing firm at a value of £1.46 billion.

"At SHAREit, we believe that building a strong connection - through social interactions and communities - will create the next big opportunity in mobile gaming. Particularly in the emerging markets to reach consumers with or without data," says Madhur. "In the next five years, the European digital games market volume is expected to reach £25.9 billion with 345.7 million users . In the face of this opportunity, SHAREit's expertise in user acquisition, user engagement, and user monetization will support EU game developers in distribution, driving in-app purchases or leveraging effective advertising, as well as encouraging longer session time for users" Madhur added.

SHAREit is a mobile app that provides users with digital entertainment content and utility functions such as file sharing, cache cleaning, and file management. For businesses, SHAREit Group offers expertise in key categories such as gaming, e-commerce and fintech, and provides mobile advertising solutions. According to the latest AppsFlyer Performance Report released in 2022, SHAREit ranked No.4 media source globally in volume and power rankings in non-gaming categories, No.7 in all categories on the In-App purchases (IAP) index.

SHAREit Group is a global technology company that has built a diversified suite of applications installed by nearly 2.4 billion users worldwide, including the core app SHAREit. These range from popular tools in the utility space to digital entertainment content applications. SHAREit Group's business network reaches over 150 countries in 45 different languages. SHAREit aims to help brands achieve their business goals and users to access seamless digital content of the highest possible quality.

