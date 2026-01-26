Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSX: EGLX) ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company"), a leading digital publisher focused on building tools, platforms, and experiences for gamers, today announced that it hosted its largest ever edition of Pocket Gamer Connects London, the biggest B2B games event in the United Kingdom and the largest global mobile games conference series in the world, on January 19 and January 20. The two-day gathering welcomed over 3,000 games industry professionals from 60 countries and included a visit from the Government's Minister of State for Trade Policy, Sir Chris Bryant. Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026 also marked the 20th anniversary of Pocket Gamer's founding.

"This was our largest Pocket Gamer Connects event to date, welcoming over 3,000 attendees from more than 60 countries, and an early example of the growth we're driving in 2026," said Alex Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer of Enthusiast Gaming. "The scale and execution of PGC London 2026 reflect the outstanding work of our team in delivering a truly global event. It was also a privilege to host the UK Minister of State for Trade Policy, Sir Chris Bryant, whose presence underscores the growing relevance of Pocket Gamer Connects within the global games industry. At Enthusiast Gaming, we build for relevance, and this event sets the tone for the year ahead, supported by an exciting product roadmap and a global lineup of events planned for 2026."

Held at the the Brewery and the Barbican Centre, Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026 transformed the venues into a hub for innovation, collaboration, and candid discussions about the future trajectory of the regional and global games business, showcasing:

3,000+ attendees representing 1,600+ companies from 60 countries, including a visit from the Government's Minister of State for Trade Policy, Sir Chris Bryant

A diverse and impactful audience, with 30% at C-level and 69% in senior management roles, alongside a strong contingent of creators, with 64% of attendees identifying as game-makers across indie studios, developers, and publishers

310 speakers across 27+ content tracks focused on Mobile, PC, Console, AI and transmedia

6,000+ scheduled meetings via the MeetToMatch platform, with many more informal conversations and networking throughout the venues

Two summits, including the Apps Business Summit and Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit

The Aurora: Celebrating Women in Games initiative, championing diversity, mentorship, and leadership

Among the brand and partner participants at Pocket Gamer Connects London 2026 were Supercell, Rovio, Fingersoft, CD Projekt Red, Square Enix, Epic Games, Plarium, Metacore, Crazy Games, Boombit, Nazara, Rollic, Sumo, Wooga, Kwalee, Socialpoint, TikTok, AppCharge, Xsolla, Neon, Stash and Metaplay.

The next flagship events in the calendar include Pocket Gamer Connects Summit San Francisco (March 9), the Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects (May 21-22), and Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona (June 15-16).

About Pocket Gamer Connects

Pocket Gamer Connects (PGC) is the leading independent B2B conference series for the global games industry, owned and operated by Enthusiast Gaming. Since its inception in 2014, the global PGC series has hosted over 50 conferences and welcomed over 60,000 delegates, creating a venue for over $1.5 billion in deals. Despite a strong mobile focus, the conference series routinely covers all gaming formats from PC/console to web3 and XR and includes multiple content tracks covering critical issues for game professionals, from the latest industry trends and technical insights, to new ways to monetize and future growth opportunities. Attendees represent every segment of the industry from investors and independent developers to publishers, platform holders, and service providers.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming builds tools, platforms, and experiences that make every moment of play more meaningful. Its portfolio of owned and operated digital properties includes some of the most recognizable names in gaming, such as U.GG, Icy-Veins, TheSimsResource, PocketGamer, Addicting Games, and Fantasy Football Scout, as well as the global B2B event series PocketGamer Connects. Through these assets, Enthusiast Gaming generates revenue from programmatic advertising, subscriptions, and events, and is focused on expanding its owned IP and deepening direct engagement with its audience.

