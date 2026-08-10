Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 10, 2026) - Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSX: EGLX) ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company"), a leading digital publisher focused on building tools, platforms, and experiences for gamers, today announced that it hosted its second edition of Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai on July 29, which welcomed over 770 games industry professionals from 40 countries. This year's edition surpassed the event's debut in 2025, drawing a larger turnout of industry professionals and special guests including the Mayor of Pudong and Finland's Deputy Consul General in Shanghai.

Held at the Shanghai International Conference Center, Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai 2026 transformed the venue into a hub for innovation, collaboration, and candid discussions about the future of the regional and global games business, showcasing:

770+ attendees representing 400+ companies from 40 countries, with over half (56%) from China

A diverse and impactful audience, with 39% being key decision-makers: senior management, founders and C-suite executives, alongside a strong contingent of creators, with approximately 82% of attendees identifying as game-makers

35+ speakers covering topics including games market growth, global gaming trends, monetization models, and doing business in China

A VIP supper club hosted in association with Epic Games

Among the brand and partner participants at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai 2026 were Xsolla, Amazon Web Services, Revolution Software, SocialPeta, SayGames, G-bits, Kuuasema, Transcend Fund, Bitkraft Ventures, Play Ventures, BBX Ventures, Aream & Co., Habby, Thatgamecompany, Mattel163, and Kingsoft.

Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai follows a strong showing in June at Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona, which welcomed over 1,100 games industry professionals from 49 countries on June 15 and June 16 for two days of dealmaking, debate and discovery, its biggest turnout yet and a further sign of the event's growing role in the Pocket Gamer Connects calendar. Highlights from Barcelona included:

1,100+ attendees representing 540+ companies from 49 countries

100+ speakers across 17+ content tracks focused on investment, AI, growth, and IP

1,600+ scheduled meetings via the MeetToMatch platform, with many more informal conversations and networking throughout the venue

The Aurora: Celebrating Women in Games initiative, championing diversity, mentorship, and leadership

Sponsors and partners on-site at Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona 2026 included Bandai Namco, Rovio, Gameloft, Lab Cave, Scopely, Epic Games, Plarium, Metacore, Crazy Games, Xbox, Nazara, Socialpoint, AppCharge, Xsolla, Digital Turbine, and Stash.

The next flagship events in the calendar include the Pocket Gamer Mobile Games Awards (August 25) in Cologne and Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics (October 20-21) in Helsinki.

About Pocket Gamer Connects

Pocket Gamer Connects (PGC) is the leading independent B2B conference series for the global games industry, owned and operated by Enthusiast Gaming. Since its inception in 2014, the global PGC series has hosted over 50 conferences and welcomed over 60,000 delegates, creating a venue for over $1.5 billion in deals. Despite a strong mobile focus, the conference series routinely covers all gaming formats from PC/console to web3 and XR and includes multiple content tracks covering critical issues for game professionals, from the latest industry trends and technical insights, to new ways to monetize and future growth opportunities. Attendees represent every segment of the industry from investors and independent developers to publishers, platform holders, and service providers.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming builds tools, platforms, and experiences that make every moment of play more meaningful. Its portfolio of owned and operated digital properties includes some of the most recognizable names in gaming, such as U.GG, Icy-Veins, TheSimsResource, Pocket Gamer, Addicting Games, and Fantasy Football Scout, as well as the global B2B event series Pocket Gamer Connects. Through these assets, Enthusiast Gaming generates revenue from programmatic advertising, subscriptions, and events, and is focused on expanding its owned IP and deepening direct engagement with its audience.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that Enthusiast Gaming anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's strategic initiatives, events and campaigns.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by the Company in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, including, but not limited to, expectations and assumptions concerning interest and foreign exchange rates; capital efficiencies, cost saving and synergies; growth and growth rates; the success in the esports and media industry; and the Company's growth plan. While Enthusiast Gaming considers these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; the ability of the Company to negotiate and complete future funding transactions; adverse industry events; and future legislative, tax and regulatory developments. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially, please refer to the public filings of Enthusiast Gaming which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. Enthusiast Gaming disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308801

Source: Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.