Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSX: EGLX) ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company"), a leading digital publisher focused on building tools, platforms, and experiences for gamers, is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors (the "Board"), which took place at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 30, 2026.

All nominees as set forth in the Company's management information circular dated May 20, 2026 (the "Circular"), were elected as directors of Enthusiast Gaming at the Meeting. Detailed results of the votes are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld % John Albright 6,140,438 69.61% 2,681,069 30.39% Scott Michael O'Neil 8,057,946 91.34% 763,561 8.66% Thomas Hearne 8,080,614 91.60% 740,893 8.40% John Zorbas 6,160,738 69.84% 2,660,769 30.16% Alex Macdonald 8,209,323 93.06% 612,184 6.94%

The shareholders also: (1) voted in favour of setting the number of directors at five; (2) approved the appointment of RSM Canada LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor; (3) voted in favour of the Option Plan Resolution (as such term is defined in the Circular); and (4) voted in favour of the SU Plan Resolution (as such term is defined in the Circular). Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:



Outcome of Vote Votes For % Votes Withheld/Against % Number of Directors Carried 22,040,805 57.89% 16,035,472 42.11% Appointment of Auditors Carried 23,156,516 60.82% 14,919,762 39.18% Option Plan Resolution Carried 5,202,113 58.97% 3,619,395 41.03% SU Plan Resolution Carried 5,330,333 60.42% 3,491,175 39.58%

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming builds tools, platforms, and experiences that make every moment of play more meaningful. Its portfolio of owned and operated digital properties includes some of the most recognizable names in gaming, such as U.GG, Icy-Veins, TheSimsResource, PocketGamer, Addicting Games, and Fantasy Football Scout, as well as the global B2B event series PocketGamer Connects. Through these assets, Enthusiast Gaming generates revenue from programmatic advertising, subscriptions, and events, and is focused on expanding its owned IP and deepening direct engagement with its audience.

Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.