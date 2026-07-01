Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSX: EGLX) ("Enthusiast Gaming" or the "Company"), a leading digital publisher focused on building tools, platforms, and experiences for gamers, is pleased to announce the voting results for the election of its Board of Directors (the "Board"), which took place at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on June 30, 2026.
All nominees as set forth in the Company's management information circular dated May 20, 2026 (the "Circular"), were elected as directors of Enthusiast Gaming at the Meeting. Detailed results of the votes are set out below.
|Nominee
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Withheld
|%
|John Albright
|6,140,438
|69.61%
|2,681,069
|30.39%
|Scott Michael O'Neil
|8,057,946
|91.34%
|763,561
|8.66%
|Thomas Hearne
|8,080,614
|91.60%
|740,893
|8.40%
|John Zorbas
|6,160,738
|69.84%
|2,660,769
|30.16%
|Alex Macdonald
|8,209,323
|93.06%
|612,184
|6.94%
The shareholders also: (1) voted in favour of setting the number of directors at five; (2) approved the appointment of RSM Canada LLP as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the Board to fix the remuneration of the auditor; (3) voted in favour of the Option Plan Resolution (as such term is defined in the Circular); and (4) voted in favour of the SU Plan Resolution (as such term is defined in the Circular). Results of the shareholder votes on these items are set forth below:
|Outcome of Vote
|Votes For
|%
|Votes Withheld/Against
|%
|Number of Directors
|Carried
|22,040,805
|57.89%
|16,035,472
|42.11%
|Appointment of Auditors
|Carried
|23,156,516
|60.82%
|14,919,762
|39.18%
|Option Plan Resolution
|Carried
|5,202,113
|58.97%
|3,619,395
|41.03%
|SU Plan Resolution
|Carried
|5,330,333
|60.42%
|3,491,175
|39.58%
About Enthusiast Gaming
Enthusiast Gaming builds tools, platforms, and experiences that make every moment of play more meaningful. Its portfolio of owned and operated digital properties includes some of the most recognizable names in gaming, such as U.GG, Icy-Veins, TheSimsResource, PocketGamer, Addicting Games, and Fantasy Football Scout, as well as the global B2B event series PocketGamer Connects. Through these assets, Enthusiast Gaming generates revenue from programmatic advertising, subscriptions, and events, and is focused on expanding its owned IP and deepening direct engagement with its audience.
Contacts
Enthusiast Gaming: Alex Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer
Investors: investor@enthusiastgaming.com
Media: press@enthusiastgaming.com
Neither the TSX Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303583
Source: Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc.