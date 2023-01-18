Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Jetzt Transformation oder doch vorher schon Übernahme? Vom Microcap zum Marktführer…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 633824 ISIN: SE0000936478 Ticker-Symbol: IJU 
Frankfurt
18.01.23
08:10 Uhr
12,035 Euro
+0,035
+0,29 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTRUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,02512,35008:47
PR Newswire
18.01.2023 | 08:30
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Andrés Rubio appointed President and CEO of Intrum

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Intrum AB (publ) ("Intrum") has appointed Andrés Rubio President and CEO of Intrum.

"I am very pleased to announce that Andrés Rubio has been appointed President and CEO of Intrum. With Andrés, who has been acting President and CEO since August 2022, Intrum gets a diligent and strong leader with both the capacity and the drive to complete the transformation of Intrum at all levels of the company. The Board has conducted a thorough recruitment process, assessing internal as well as external candidates for the role and Andrés Rubio, has proven to be the strongest candidate, with respect to his competence, experience and leadership qualities," says Magnus Lindquist, Chairman of the Board of Intrum.

Andrés Rubio has a background from several management positions (including Cerberus, Apollo Management International and Altamira Asset Management) and was elected Board member of Intrum in 2019.

"Andrés Rubio's deep understanding and long-term experience in our industry is crucial to further strengthen and speed up the commercial development of Intrum, which is the highest priority going forward. Equally important, Andrés possesses a leadership style that is well in line with the Intrum culture. The Board and Andrés are aligned on the strategic direction and how to strengthen the commercial development of Intrum, which we believe will be key to realise the full potential of the company," Magnus Lindquist continues.

"I am proud and excited to take on the role as President and CEO of Intrum. This is a globally leading company with a strong operating platform, high quality clients and partners, and, most important - highly competent and dedicated people across all levels of the organisation. Together with the team, I will accelerate our development through the execution of a comprehensive plan for building a long-term competitive Intrum. I look forward to presenting our vision and plan in the near future," says Andrés Rubio.

For further information, please contact:
Magnus Lindquist, Chairman of the Board
+46 (0)733 16 09 63

Anna Fall, Chief Brand & Communications Officer
+46 (0)709 96 98 21
anna.fall@intrum.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/8612/3698821/1787706.pdf

IAB_2023.01.18_EN_Permanent President and CEO of Intrum

https://news.cision.com/intrum/i/andres-rubio-ceo-intrum,c3134410

Andrés Rubio CEO Intrum

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/andres-rubio-appointed-president-and-ceo-of-intrum-301724376.html

INTRUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.