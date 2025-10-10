Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
3 kritische Rohstoffe. 1 riesiges Becken. $2,26 Mrd. US-Finanzierung: Diese Aktie könnte die Nächste sein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 633824 | ISIN: SE0000936478 | Ticker-Symbol: IJU
Tradegate
10.10.25 | 10:22
4,529 Euro
+0,85 % +0,038
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTRUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5294,55014:17
4,5294,55014:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.10.2025 13:35 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intrum: Announcement from Intrum's Extraordinary General Meeting

An Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of Intrum AB (the "Company" or "Intrum") was held today on 10 October 2025 and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.

Resolution regarding directed issue of shares
In accordance with the board's proposal, the EGM resolved on a directed issue of no more than 1,000,000 shares to the sellers of Ophelos in order to pay the remaining purchase price. The subscription price for the shares shall, in accordance with the share purchase agreement between Intrum and the sellers, correspond to the weighted average closing price of the Intrum share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the 20 trading days ending five banking days before the day of subscription of the shares. Payment shall med made through set-off of the sellers' claims regarding the purchase price.

Resolution regarding directed transfer of own shares
In accordance with the board's proposal, the EGM resolved on a directed transfer of own shares to the sellers of Ophelos. If the newly issued shares are not enough to pay the purchase price, the remaining part shall be paid through transfer of own treasury shares. Transfer of shares shall, in accordance with the share purchase agreement, between Intrum and the sellers, be made at a price per share corresponding to the weighted average closing price of the Intrum share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the 20 trading days ending five banking days before the day of the transfer of the shares. Payment shall be made through set-off of the sellers' claims regarding the purchase price.

Minutes
The minutes from the EGM will be published on the Company's website within two weeks.

For further details regarding the resolutions set out above refer to the proposal in the notice available at the Company's website, www.intrum.com.

For more information, please contact
Annie Ho, Head of Treasury & Investor Relations
annie.ho@intrum.com

About Intrum

Intrum is Europe's leading provider of credit management services, operating in 20 markets. We support millions of individuals in achieving financial recovery whilst helping businesses to get paid. With a century of experience, around 9,500 employees serving 70,000 companies, Intrum enables sustainable payments by combining technology, empathy, and a human-centered approach.

The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.intrum.com.
© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.