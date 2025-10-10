Intrum: Announcement from Intrum's Extraordinary General Meeting

An Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") of Intrum AB (the "Company" or "Intrum") was held today on 10 October 2025 and the following resolutions were passed by the meeting.

Resolution regarding directed issue of shares

In accordance with the board's proposal, the EGM resolved on a directed issue of no more than 1,000,000 shares to the sellers of Ophelos in order to pay the remaining purchase price. The subscription price for the shares shall, in accordance with the share purchase agreement between Intrum and the sellers, correspond to the weighted average closing price of the Intrum share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the 20 trading days ending five banking days before the day of subscription of the shares. Payment shall med made through set-off of the sellers' claims regarding the purchase price.

Resolution regarding directed transfer of own shares

In accordance with the board's proposal, the EGM resolved on a directed transfer of own shares to the sellers of Ophelos. If the newly issued shares are not enough to pay the purchase price, the remaining part shall be paid through transfer of own treasury shares. Transfer of shares shall, in accordance with the share purchase agreement, between Intrum and the sellers, be made at a price per share corresponding to the weighted average closing price of the Intrum share on Nasdaq Stockholm during the 20 trading days ending five banking days before the day of the transfer of the shares. Payment shall be made through set-off of the sellers' claims regarding the purchase price.

Minutes

The minutes from the EGM will be published on the Company's website within two weeks.

For further details regarding the resolutions set out above refer to the proposal in the notice available at the Company's website, www.intrum.com.

For more information, please contact

Annie Ho, Head of Treasury & Investor Relations

annie.ho@intrum.com

About Intrum