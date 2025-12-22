Intrum: Intrum recognises impairment of SEK 3.4bn

Intrum AB (publ) ("Intrum") today announces that, following its annual impairment process and in accordance with IFRS, it will record a non-cash impairment charge of around SEK 3.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The impairments consist of the following:

Around SEK 3.1 billion is related to goodwill of which the majority is related to its operations in Spain, more specifically the real estate business. There are also impairments related to the goodwill for the businesses in France and Germany, due to more conservative assumptions.

Around SEK 0.3 billion is related to impairment of tax assets in the Spanish business

The impairment reflects a comprehensive review of the assumptions applied in the goodwill impairment assessment, including updated cash flow forecasts, long-term growth assumptions and discount rates. The revised assumptions are more conservative and better aligned with the current market conditions and Intrum's risk profile.

The impairment charge will be recognised as an item affecting comparability in Intrum's income statement for the period. After these impairments, Intrum's total goodwill balance will be around SEK 30bn of which around SEK 2.2bn is related to its Spanish business. Further details will be provided in the Full-year report to be published on January 29, 2026.



The final impairment amount in Q4 could vary from the figures stated above due to potential fluctuations in FX and interest rates until year-end 2025.

