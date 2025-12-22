Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 22.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: "Königs-Exosomen" senken Entzündungslevel um 90%…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 633824 | ISIN: SE0000936478 | Ticker-Symbol: IJU
Tradegate
22.12.25 | 09:02
3,520 Euro
+1,15 % +0,040
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTRUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4523,48611:29
3,4603,47711:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.12.2025 08:00 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Intrum: Intrum recognises impairment of SEK 3.4bn

Intrum AB (publ) ("Intrum") today announces that, following its annual impairment process and in accordance with IFRS, it will record a non-cash impairment charge of around SEK 3.4 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The impairments consist of the following:

  • Around SEK 3.1 billion is related to goodwill of which the majority is related to its operations in Spain, more specifically the real estate business. There are also impairments related to the goodwill for the businesses in France and Germany, due to more conservative assumptions.
  • Around SEK 0.3 billion is related to impairment of tax assets in the Spanish business

The impairment reflects a comprehensive review of the assumptions applied in the goodwill impairment assessment, including updated cash flow forecasts, long-term growth assumptions and discount rates. The revised assumptions are more conservative and better aligned with the current market conditions and Intrum's risk profile.

The impairment charge will be recognised as an item affecting comparability in Intrum's income statement for the period. After these impairments, Intrum's total goodwill balance will be around SEK 30bn of which around SEK 2.2bn is related to its Spanish business. Further details will be provided in the Full-year report to be published on January 29, 2026.

The final impairment amount in Q4 could vary from the figures stated above due to potential fluctuations in FX and interest rates until year-end 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Masih Yazdi, CFO
masih.yazdi@intrum.com

Media inquiries
Kristin Andersson, External Communications Director
+46 70 585 78 18
kristin.andersson@intrum.com

About Intrum

Intrum is Europe's leading provider of credit management services, operating in 20 markets. We support millions of individuals in improving financial health whilst helping businesses to get paid. With a century of experience, around 9,000 employees serving 70,000 companies, Intrum enables sustainable payments by combining technology, empathy, and a human-centered approach.

The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.intrum.com.

This information is information that Intrum is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-22 08:00 CET.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.