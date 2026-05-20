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WKN: 633824 | ISIN: SE0000936478 | Ticker-Symbol: IJU
Tradegate
20.05.26 | 10:35
1,660 Euro
-5,31 % -0,093
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INTRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
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INTRUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
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1,6621,66710:44
1,6621,66710:44
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.05.2026 08:00 Uhr
58 Leser
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Intrum: Intrum publishes supplementary information related to the announced capital raise

Intrum AB (publ) ("Intrum" or the "Company"), Europe's leading provider of credit management services, has published on its website a supplementary investor presentation related to the Intrum 2030 strategy, and the approximate SEK 7.5 billion capital raise announced on 7 May 2026.

The materials are being made publicly available to provide additional context around Intrum's strategic priorities, deleveraging path and operational initiatives.

The presentation expands on areas previously communicated by the Company, such as:

  • Potential deleveraging trajectory and expected development toward the 2030 financial targets
  • Intrum 2030 strategy, focused on servicing performance, growth acceleration and becoming the most attractive investing partner
  • Operational efficiency initiatives, including technology, data and AI
  • Market position and long-term growth opportunities in Servicing and Investing

The presentation is available at intrum.com.

The materials do not contain any new material non-public information beyond what has previously been communicated by the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Annie Ho, Head of Treasury & Investor Relations
ir@intrum.com

Media Inquiries
Brunswick Group (as advisers to Intrum)
Oscar Karlsson, Partner, Stockholm
okarlsson@brunswickgroup.com
+46 70 962 78 42

Joe Caldwell, Director, London
jcaldwell@brunswickgroup.com
+44 7834 502448

About Intrum

Intrum is Europe's leading provider of credit management services, operating in 20 markets. We support millions of individuals in improving financial health whilst helping businesses to get paid. With a century of experience, around 9,000 employees serving 70,000 companies, Intrum enables sustainable payments by combining technology, empathy, and a human-centered approach.

The company is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.intrum.com.
© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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