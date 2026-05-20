Intrum: Intrum publishes supplementary information related to the announced capital raise

Intrum AB (publ) ("Intrum" or the "Company"), Europe's leading provider of credit management services, has published on its website a supplementary investor presentation related to the Intrum 2030 strategy, and the approximate SEK 7.5 billion capital raise announced on 7 May 2026.

The materials are being made publicly available to provide additional context around Intrum's strategic priorities, deleveraging path and operational initiatives.

The presentation expands on areas previously communicated by the Company, such as:

Potential deleveraging trajectory and expected development toward the 2030 financial targets

Intrum 2030 strategy, focused on servicing performance, growth acceleration and becoming the most attractive investing partner

Operational efficiency initiatives, including technology, data and AI

Market position and long-term growth opportunities in Servicing and Investing

The presentation is available at intrum.com.

The materials do not contain any new material non-public information beyond what has previously been communicated by the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

Annie Ho, Head of Treasury & Investor Relations

ir@intrum.com

Media Inquiries

Brunswick Group (as advisers to Intrum)

Oscar Karlsson, Partner, Stockholm

okarlsson@brunswickgroup.com

+46 70 962 78 42

Joe Caldwell, Director, London

jcaldwell@brunswickgroup.com

+44 7834 502448

About Intrum