MONDI PLC - Director Declaration

Mondi plc

(Incorporated in England and Wales)

(Registered number: 6209386)

LEI: 213800LOZA69QFDC9N34

LSE share code: MNDI ISIN: GB00B1CRLC47

JSE share code: MNP

24 January 2023

Senior Independent Director appointment

Mondi plc ('Mondi') announces that, with effect from the conclusion of the 2023 Annual General Meeting, currently scheduled for 4 May 2023, Dominique Reiniche, an independent non-executive director of Mondi plc, will be appointed as Senior Independent Director.

Dominique will take over the role from Stephen Young. Their other roles as Chairs of the Sustainable Development and Audit Committees respectively will remain unchanged.

Dominique's appointment as Senior Independent Director will bring Mondi into compliance with the new target set out in Listing Rule 9.8.6(R)(9) in respect of senior positions on the board.

Enquiries

Investors/analysts

Fiona Lawrence +44 742 587 8683

Mondi Group Head of Investor Relations

Media

Kerry Cooper +44 788 145 5806

Mondi Group Communication Director

